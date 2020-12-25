Menu
Southeast Queensland motorists heading to Christmas Day festivities are in for a long wait for lunch after a crash on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane.
20km road delays after crash

by Nathan Edwards
25th Dec 2020 1:59 PM
A crash on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane is causing major delays and frustrating motorists trying to get to their next Christmas Day engagement.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at Elimbah, but traffic on both the northbound and southbound sides is being affected.

As of 11.40am, motorists heading south faced delays stretching back 11km past Johnson Road, while northbound travellers face stop-start driving conditions for more than 20km.

Meanwhile, a person has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after their car rolled a significant distance down an embankment south west of Toowoomba.

Emergency services, including paramedics, police and fire & emergency crews arrived on scene on Campbell Street, Millmerran, just after 7am.

It's reported the car rolled five metres down the embankment before coming to a stop.

The single occupant of the car was initially trapped in the vehicle, before being freed sometime later by fire and emergency crews.

The occupant has reportedly sustained arm, ankle and head injuries and will be transported via the Toowoomba based RACQ LifeFlight to hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as 20km Bruce Highway delays after crash

