Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

$20k up in smoke as thieves strip servo of cigs

Carlie Walker
8th Jul 2020 5:25 PM | Updated: 6:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT $20,000 worth of cigarettes have been stolen after a break-in at a Burrum Heads business.

The break-in happened about 4am on Wednesday, a police spokesman said, with two people smashing through the glass windows at the United Service Station, jumping the counter and stealing the cigarette cabinet.

Owner of the United petrol station, Bobby Ganda, said he had received a phone call from the security company telling him there were strange movements in the shop.

When he arrived at the store shortly after, he saw the damage that had been done and what had been stolen.

The United Service Station at Burrum Heads.
The United Service Station at Burrum Heads. Annie Perets

Mr Ganda said the break-in was an added blow after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's really a lot of stress," he said.

He said it had taken just 13 minutes for the two thieves to break-in and steal the cabinet containing the cigarettes.

A police spokesman said no charges had been laid over the break-in.

More Stories

burrum heads cigarettes fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Growing connections: Region celebrates female professionals

        premium_icon Growing connections: Region celebrates female professionals

        News Industry professionals are encouraged to attend the luncheon and tour, which aims to offer a space for connection, networking and sharing.

        UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car

        premium_icon UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car

        News Crews were called to the scene on Elliott Heads Rd at 1.51pm.

        The fish you won't be allowed to catch from July 15

        premium_icon The fish you won't be allowed to catch from July 15

        News Important information for recreational and commercial fishos

        Sandwich maker used in $70k prison ‘code black’

        premium_icon Sandwich maker used in $70k prison ‘code black’

        Crime Court told ‘code black’ prison riot caused $70k in damage