Kyrgios deletes provocative Hewitt tweet

TA insist there is no animosity between Nick Kyrgios and Lleyton Hewitt.

Tennis Australia will speak to Nick Kyrgios about his provocative tweet on Lleyton Hewitt.

But TA CEO Craig Tiley said he did not think Kygrios' involvement was in doubt for this year's Davis Cup competition.

Kyrgios, Australia's fourth-ranked but highest profile player, replied on social media on Friday to a question as to why Australian team captain Hewitt allegedly didn't watch his Brisbane International matches.

"He is indeed, but he has what some call abandon us (sic),'' Kyrgios responded in a tweet he later deleted.

Asked if he had made inquiries about the motive and seriousness of Kyrgios' post, Tiley said: "The guys are getting into Melbourne and we will talk to them all about that.

"There's not (any concerns about tensions). I'm happy with how things are.

"As far as I'm concerned Lleyton is making the decisions on his team (based on) who's available. There are injuries and other things to consider.

"I try not to respond to social media.''

Alex de Minaur and John Millman headed up a Davis Cup squad practice camp in Brisbane in early December.

Kyrgios said in Brisbane that he had not had practice sessions in December, which he spent in Canberra prioritising gym work, basketball and getting away from tennis.

Australia plays a tie in Adelaide next month against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a tie the team must win to advance to the new look Davis Cup finals in Madrid in late November.

"From our perspective, things are going great with the performance of the Australian players at the beginning of the year,'' Tiley said.