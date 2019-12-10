2019 Christmas lights map and list of addresses

LIGHT SHOW: Thomas Healy Drive residents decorate their homes with lights attracting people from all over Bundaberg. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

LIGHT SHOW: Thomas Healy Drive residents decorate their homes with lights attracting people from all over Bundaberg. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet

LOOKING to check out some Christmas lights this year?

Look no further. Here's our list for 2019.

And don't forget, if you've got an address to add, email us at editorial@news-mail.com.au and we'll add it to the list.