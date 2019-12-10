Menu
LIGHT SHOW: Thomas Healy Drive residents decorate their homes with lights attracting people from all over Bundaberg. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
2019 Christmas lights map and list of addresses

Crystal Jones
by
10th Dec 2019 1:05 PM
LOOKING to check out some Christmas lights this year?

Look no further. Here's our list for 2019.

And don't forget, if you've got an address to add, email us at editorial@news-mail.com.au and we'll add it to the list. 

  • Balaam Drive
  • 74 Barolin Esplanade
  • 3 Baker St
  • Bonding St
  • 20 Brandon Court
  • 108 Branyan St
  • Brewer St
  • Christine Place
  • Clive Crescent
  • Diamantina Drive
  • 98 Dittman Road
  • Doblo St
  • Ernies Court
  • Eungella Court
  • 338 Fairymead Road
  • Foster Drive
  • 5 Hallii St
  • Hanbury St
  • 1 Harris St
  • Kathleen Drive
  • Landsborough St
  • Leeson St
  • Loney St
  • Longview St
  • 32 Lovers Walk
  • 2 Lovett St
  • Majestic Place
  • Marland Court
  • McLachlan Drive
  • 29 Moncrieff St
  • 17 Morrison St
  • Mulgrave St, Gin Gin
  • 70 Neville Drive
  • Neville Drive
  • 41 Palmerston Drive
  • Palmerston Drive
  • Pitt St
  • Princess St
  • Regent Court
  • 48 Searle St
  • Southwood Court
  • Thomas Healy Drive
  • Thomsen St
  • Trinity Close
  • Wyper St
  • Zorzan Drive

