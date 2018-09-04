$117m v $1.8m: Millman the ultimate giant killer

AUSTRALIAN John Millman has just pulled off one of the biggest upsets in US Open history by knocking out Roger Federer from the fourth round.

We take a look through to the statistics of both stars to see just how big an achievement it is for the giant-killing Aussie.

GRAND SLAM HISTORY

John Millman

Before today, Millman's best result at a grand slam was the third round, a feat he achieved at both the US Open and Wimbledon in 2016. In his only other appearances at grand slams, he was knocked out of the French Open first round in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Millman (pre-tournament rank of 55) is the lowest ranked player to ever beat Federer at Flushing Meadows, with the Swiss maestro previously 40-0 at the US Open against players ranked outside the top 50.

Roger Federer

Where do you begin? Federer is a 20-time (yes, TWENTY) grand slam winner, with six Australian Opens, one French Open, eight Wimbledons and a record five US Opens (in a row between 2004 and 2008). As pointed out on social media, Roger Federer had won 16 grand slam singles titles by the time he was 29. At the age of 29, Millman hasn't even played in 16 grand slam singles tournaments.

PRIZEMONEY

The Fed Express has raked in an eye-watering $117,507,812 in career prizemoney. His Aussie conqueror, by contrast, has pocketed "just" $1,853,718. In 2008, Federer took home $48 million in prizemoney and endorsements, a far cry from Millman's situation, with the Aussie sleeping in airports on tour to save on accommodation costs.

SPONSORS

Federer recently ended his long-time affiliation with sportswear giants Nike, which was worth a reported $7.5 million a year. His new deal with Uniqlo will earn him a scarcely believable $415 million over the next decade. The veteran also has deals with Rolex, Mercedes-Benz, Lindt and Barilla. Not bad going for one of the most marketable athletes on the planet.

As per Millman's official website, the Aussie is sponsored by French sporting equipment manufacturer Tecnifibre, Instinct sports nutrition, Dorcy Pacific - a portable lighting company - and TPR Media. Eagle-eyed viewers watching the win over Federer would have noticed the Bluestone Lane logo on Millman's sleeve. They're an Australian-inspired coffee chain with outlets all over America.