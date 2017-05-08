25°
News

2017 budget: have our MPs been listening?

Geoff Egan
| 6th May 2017 12:07 PM
Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison.
Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison. DAN HIMBRECHTS

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUMOURS of a rift between the Prime Minister and Treasurer emerged in the weeks leading up to the budget.

Was Malcolm Turnbull pushing Scott Morrison to the side? Had the PM lost faith with one of his highest profile MPs?

But now, with the budget just around the corner, it is ScoMo's time to shine.

More importantly, it is time to find out if the government has listened to us.

Between the first Turnbull budget in May last year and the election in July last year, regional newspapers across the country launched the Fair Go campaign. We called for more money to be spent in regional areas and highlighted the discrepancies between those living in capital cities versus those living outside them.

The statistics show on average regional Australians live shorter lives, they have poorer access to health care, fewer education opportunities and higher unemployment.

This budget is the first chance to see if the government, and our MPs, heard us.

CYCLONE RECOVERY

For many people, after Cyclone Debbie hammered much of regional Queensland and left northern NSW under water, that investment is even more important.

In late April, Mr Turnbull and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced $14.7 million of disaster relief funding.

But with the storm's damage still being so keenly felt, more money is expected to be listed for cyclone recovery.

This could range from help rebuilding broken roads and other infrastructure, to increased tourism funding.

Recovery will likely be a major expense in the coming Queensland and NSW government budgets as well - but more than $1 billion is likely to come from federal disaster recovery funds.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Infrastructure is set to play a big part of the budget, with the government already committing to expanding the Snowy Mountains Hydro in Victoria.

Last month Mr Morrison announced the budget would change the way debt for infrastructure was listed.

Like New Zealand and Canada, the budget will now highlight the "net-operating balance" so as to not include borrowings for infrastructure.

Mr Morrison ruled borrowing money to fund investments like infrastructure was "good debt" but borrowings to fund day-to-day expenses was "bad debt".

Opposition leader Bill Shorten said the changes were an admission the government had to change the rules to get debt under control. But Labor would not rule out adopting the proposal itself.

The change is expected to pre-empt an increase in infrastructure spending in the budget. Along with the hydro expansion that could include funding Brisbane's Cross River Rail project and the Inland Rail project.

JOBS AND HOUSING

Housing affordability is also set to be a major feature of the budget. If you live in Sydney, where median house prices are about $1 million, or in Melbourne, where it is not far behind, it's easy to see why that's a concern.

But the price of houses is less of an issue in other parts of the country.

The issue stopping regional Queenslanders buying a home is not the price - but getting a job to pay it off.

Unemployment has sky-rocketed in much of regional Australia since the mining boom ended. The Australian Bureau of Statistics listed the national unemployment rate at 5.9% in March.

At the same time, regional Queensland's unemployment rate sat at 7%. And that number is even higher for young people living outside the capital cities.

MINING

But creating regional jobs has been no easy feat for governments. Adani's proposed Carmichael mega coal mine in central Queensland has been met with long-running court challenges.

Although the mine has strong public support in central Queensland, the proposal has faced myriad protests in capital cities.

Adani has also struggled for investors, with all four major Australian banks, and numerous international banks, ruling out funding the mine.

The Indian company has applied for $1 billion in government funding to build a rail line from the mine to port.

It is competing with Aurizon, which has its own proposal for the rail line.

Since the 2016 budget the market price of commodities like coal and iron ore has skyrocketed - providing a boost to government coffers.

But can the Treasury count on the rebounded prices to stay high?

Coal's price collapse after the boom had a major impact on government revenue and, to keep ratings agencies happy, the Treasury might project commodity prices conservatively.

IMMIGRATION

One already announced reform will be the changes to skilled immigration. The government has announced the current skilled migrant visa, called a 457 visa, will be discontinued and a new program begun.

The controversial 457 visa program was used to let businesses bring skilled workers into Australia. But critics claimed it was being abused and keeping local workers out of jobs.

The budget is expected to introduce new funding for training programs to help businesses upskill Australian workers.

Mr Turnbull said the changes would prioritise "Australian jobs" and "Australian workers".

EDUCATION

The Prime Minister dropped a bombshell in the lead-up to the budget - he was taking one of Labor's key policy planks for himself.

Calling for the implementation of David Gonski's 2011 report about school funding has been one of Labor's strongest attacks on the Coalition since the Abbott Government defunded the final years of the reforms.

But, with Mr Gonski at his side, Mr Turnbull announced the "Gonski 2.0" school funding program that would increase school funding by $18.6 billion over a decade. Although, some schools will get less money than they were otherwise set to receive. Mr Gonski will also conduct a new review into the education sector.

The budget should reveal more details on the funding program - at least until the new review is completed.

WHAT ELSE?

Then there are the budget classics. Topics almost every government tries to hit in a budget: things like help for small business or assistance to middle income families.

Some budgets are filled with unannounced surprises. Other have the big issues announced or leaked beforehand - and we won't know the full details until Tuesday.

WHAT DO WE ALREADY KNOW?

LEAKS and big announcements normally pre-empt the Federal Budget.

But this year Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's government has been surprisingly quiet in the lead up to their biggest day of the year.

So far this is what we know is will be in the 2017 budget:

* An additional $18.9 billion for schools after the government's adoption of the Gonksi Review recommendations.

* University students will have to pay back their HECS debt sooner with the repayment threshold being dropped to $42,000 in earnings.

* Housing affordability package in response to overheating property markets in Sydney and Melbourne.

* The government is also expected to implement penalties for foreign investors who leave properties they own unoccupied.

* New infrastructure funding. An expansion of the Snowy Mountains Hydro Scheme and money for the second Sydney airport have already been announced. The government will change the way infrastructure debt is listed in the budget.

* Assistance for businesses to train and upskill employees is expected to be expanded in response to the government's reforms to the skilled worker visa program.

ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  budget 2017 editors picks fair go campaign federal budget 2017 federal politics malcolm turnbull regional australia scott morrison

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

2017 budget: have our MPs been listening?

2017 budget: have our MPs been listening?

Will Malcolm Turnbull's second budget help people living in regional areas? Or concentrate on the capitals?

Bundy speeders hit with $660k in fines

Our region's worst speeding hot spots have been revealed.

Bundy drivers were slugged $660k in speeding fines in a year

Operation to fetch injured woman as foreign yacht diverts to Bundaberg

Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue assisted Queensland Ambulance to reach an injured woman on a yacht travelling from overseas.

Ambos, VMR and Border Force joined forces

It's time to roll up your sleeves for the Red Cross

SIGNING UP: Brett Gogoll and Tom and Jeff Lennox prepare to donate at the Red Cross Blood Service in Bundaberg.

They want your blood.

Local Partners

Petition to prevent netting in local water

Childers man, John Downey has started a petition to Member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett to get net-free zones in the Burrum, Cherwell, Isis and Gregory River.

Cycle a monthly horror for girls who don't have pads

OVERSEAS HELP: Nicole Beasley has begun making washable sanitary kits for women in third-world countries and needs your help.

Sending sanitary products to girls in need

COMMUNITY DIARY: What's on this week in Bundy

RUBBISH: Litter Ambassador and Reef Check community engagement manager Jodi Salmond (left) is concerned about the amount of fishing tackle being left behind on our reefs. She is supporting the 'Bin It - You know it's right!' campaign to put rubbish in its place. Pictured here with Reef Check Australia director of programs and partnerships, Jennifer Loder and just a sample of the fishing debris removed at a regular clean up location.

Submit to the Community Diary at editorial@news-mail.com.au

BCC festival is on tomorrow

Looking for something to do?

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

What's the best 4K TV to buy in Australia?

To help simplify things, we’ve done the leg work to give you everything you need to know about buying a new 4K television.

Viewers slam ‘insulting’ TV wedding stunt

Really not wild about the production values with this Lion King remake.

VIEWERS are furious with The Real Housewives of Sydney finale.

Karl takes a hit in settlement

Karl Stefanovic and his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn have reportedly finalised their divorce.

THE embattled TV host has reportedly finalised his divorce.

‘I’ll get that man’: White vows revenge on Preston

Former MasterChef guest judge Marco Pierre White has launched a tirade against Matt Preston.

CHEF reveals the feud that sparked his defection from MasterChef.

Inside Barack’s sex-filled relationships before Michelle

Barack and Michelle Obama in 2008.

From passionate sex to love letters, Obama's early life revealed

Kanye West has deleted all his social media accounts

Where has Kanye gone?

His fans were devastated

Judges slam reno villains

Fiona and Nicole receive their poor scores on House Rules.

Fiona and Nicole's renovation attempt labelled “satanic hideousness”

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $465,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

OUTSTANDING VALUE 3 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED

274 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This 3 bedroom home has been priced to sell and will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy the most savvy of purchasers. Attributes of this property range from...

MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS, SHED, SOLAR AND CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $429,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

MUST TO INSPECT NEAT AND TIDY BRICK

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $290,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

STUNNING 728M2 HOME ON 7 ACRES OF PICTURESQUE COUNTRYSIDE

36 Workmans Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 3 7 $675000

Located less than 15 minutes from Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this tranquil 7-acre property. The home sits around 3m in elevation over and above the 2013 event...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!