Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dunaden edges out Red Cadeaux to win the 2011 Melbourne Cup.
Dunaden edges out Red Cadeaux to win the 2011 Melbourne Cup.
Horses

Melbourne Cup winner Dunaden dies

by Ray Thomas
2nd May 2019 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Dunaden, the 2011 Melbourne Cup winner, has died due to complications following a paddock accident.

 

The former champion French stayer had been standing at stud in England and his oldest foals are just three-year-olds.

 

Owned by Sheikh Fahad al Thani from Qatar and trained by Mikel Delzangles, Dunaden was one of the world's best stayers of his generation and is best known for his exciting Melbourne Cup win over Red Cadeaux.

 

Dunaden, who won 10 of his 46 races and earned more than $9 million prizemoney, also won the Hong Kong International Vase and returned to Australia in 2012 to win the Caulfield Cup.

 

 

David Redvers, Sheikh Fahad's Racing Manger said: "Dunaden was a horse of iron constitution with the most exceptional will to win.''

 

"He gave Sheikh Fahad some fantastic days and was largely responsible for the wider Qatari family becoming involved in horse racing.

 

"He was the most intelligent thoroughbred I have ever been involved with and we are all incredibly saddened by his death.''

 

Sheikh Fahd described Dunaden as a "horse of a lifetime".

 

"Winning the Melbourne Cup is a day I will never forget. He was pure class - consistent, strong and incredibly competitive. It's a terrible loss,'' he said.

More Stories

Show More
dunaden horse racing horses melbourne cup melbourne cup 2011 red cadeaux
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    NewsMail's list of stylish people coming

    NewsMail's list of stylish people coming

    News Putting the 'style' in lifestyle city

    Boot Brisbane: Where Bundy stands on a new state divide

    premium_icon Boot Brisbane: Where Bundy stands on a new state divide

    News Why Bundy may not be part of a split state campaign

    Mystery surrounds suspicious powder packages washed ashore

    premium_icon Mystery surrounds suspicious powder packages washed ashore

    Crime Mystery surrounds the packages that washes ashore

    First NewsMail fuel comp winner claims her prize

    First NewsMail fuel comp winner claims her prize

    News First voucher won in competition.