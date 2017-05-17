HERE IT COMES: 2000km flood warning as Qld deluge looms

A LARGE part of Queensland is on flood watch, with heavy rain predicted to fall for the rest of the week.

Residents from Cairns to as far south as Cunnamulla are being warned of heavy rainfall, which has the potential to drop a month's worth of rain in three days.

The Bureau of Meteorology this afternoon tweeted a radar animation of the rain band expected to affect a large swath of the eastern seaboard:



A #rainband will develop over eastern areas from tomorrow, tracking offshore by Sunday. Check your local forecast: https://t.co/ByG5YyVjFH pic.twitter.com/fmSzqolMfC — BOM Australia (@BOM_au) May 17, 2017

The bureau's Weather Services manager Richard Wardle said the rain could begin to fall as early as this evening.

"Widespread rainfall totals in the range of 100-200mm can be expected, with rainfall decreasing as it moves south," he said.

"While there is the potential for riverine and flash flooding, rainfall totals and flood levels associated with this system will be generally lower than those seen with the passage of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

"Rain and isolated storms will spread to the southeast coastal districts including Brisbane on Friday, with decreasing rainfall in the 25-75mm range. Isolated showers and storms are possible on Saturday."

The deluge is being caused by a surface trough which has developed in the Coral Sea and is tracking towards the coast.

A second trough is also expected to move through the southwest of the state, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the channel country and western Queensland tomorrow and Friday.

"The most likely area for storms will be near and to the east of this slow-moving surface trough, from Cloncurry south to Cunnamulla, including the towns of Winton, Windorah, Quilpie, Thargomindah, Longreach, and Charleville. Some of these storms may be severe," Mr Wardle said.

"While isolated heavier falls associated with thunderstorms are possible, rainfall in the southwest will be considerably lower - in the 30 to 50mm range."