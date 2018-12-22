20,000kg donated to those in need this Christmas

THOUSANDS of people in need will receive an extra helping hand this Christmas after communities across southeast Queensland donated thousands of kilograms of food to the Loads of Love appeal.

Lifeline Darling Downs fundraising manager Kirsten McGovern said the appeal was on track to reach its fundraising goal of 20,000kg of donated food in 2018.

"We're distributing the bags at the moment," she said.

Dozens of volunteers were at the appeal's Toowoomba base at St Stephen's Uniting Church in Toowoomba yesterday, packing bags full of groceries and delivering them to those in need.

Tabina Russell from Act for Kids amongst the hundreds of groveries bags that will be handed out throughout the day. Loads of Love appeal final day. Lifeline Christmas appeal. December 2018 Bev Lacey

Toowoomba distribution coordinator Stewart Freeman has been involved with Loads of Love for five years and said it made huge difference to families at Christmas.

"It just helps a lot of people out," he said.

Mr Freeman said a team of volunteers had been working for about three weeks packing the bags.

Lifeline volunteers, Darci Towning (left) and Sam Ost packing Loads of Love bags with groceries. Loads of Love appeal final day. Lifeline Christmas appeal. December 2018 Bev Lacey

"(Here at the distribution centre) we're only doing our part, receiving the goods, packing them and getting them ready for dispatch.

"We're only one cog in the machine."

Ms McGovern said the food appeal was a team effort between Lifeline Darling Downs, Civic Assist, Heritage Bank and Harvey Norman.