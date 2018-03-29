2000 BMA workers covered in new EA

The agreement covers more than 2000 workers at BMA mines, including Blackwater, Saraji, Goonyella Riverside and Peak Downs.

A NEW enterprise agreement at BMA mines in Queensland has been voted up by 74 per cent of employees.

After several years of bargaining the union and BHP have reached an agreement that will effectively see a rollover of the 2012 agreement, with improvements in relation to job security and redundancy processes. The new agreement also contains two per cent annual increases.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Division Queensland District President Stephen Smyth said the union had taken a strong stand on behalf of its workforce.

"This is the union's largest enterprise agreement in Queensland," Stephen Smyth said.

"This is a good outcome for our members and we are pleased that the replacement agreement includes enhanced job security while maintaining the terms and conditions held under the previous agreement."