200 TEACHERS: Vote for Bundaberg readers' choice

Teachers are worth their weight in gold.
2nd Apr 2020 1:17 PM
ALL teachers make a big difference in our lives. 

The NewsMail recently posted a call-out to thank our local, hard-working teachers. 

We were given hundreds of nominations and have worked our best to include them in our poll for people's choice.

If you want to nominate a teacher not listed in this poll, leave a comment with their first and last name and school, or email crystal.jones@news-mail.com.au.

Also - some nominations came in the form of first names and others in the form of last names. If we've made an unintentional double-up, please let us know.

Our teachers do a remarkable job. Vote for Bundaberg's people's choice.

Please note, if you don't want to scroll through the entire list, you can hit ctrl+F on your computer keyboard to search for a name or school.

Reader poll

Who is your favourite Bundaberg teacher?

