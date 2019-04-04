Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police are looking for accommodation for more than 200 students after at a residential college at Townsville's James Cook Univeresity.
Queensland Police are looking for accommodation for more than 200 students after at a residential college at Townsville's James Cook Univeresity.
News

200 students evacuated after college fire

by AAP
4th Apr 2019 5:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

More than 200 students had to be evacuated from two hostels at north Queenslandâ€™s James Cook University after a fire broke out.

Emergency services were called to the campus in Douglas just before 1am this morning after a blaze began at one of the accommodation blocks.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

The blaze caused moderate damage to the building and police are working to set up an evacuation centre for about 220 students.

Forensic officers will examine the scene at first light, with the cause of the fire unknown at this time.

More Stories

emergency fire james cook university townsville

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Bauzite mine to bring 200-plus jobs to region

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bauzite mine to bring 200-plus jobs to region

    News AFTER almost a decade of planning the stars are finally aligning for Bundaberg's closest mine.

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    56 private berths are just what the dock ordered

    premium_icon 56 private berths are just what the dock ordered

    News Gateway Marina opens allocations in time for Christmas

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    No increase for job seekers as Bundy ranks third for dole

    premium_icon No increase for job seekers as Bundy ranks third for dole

    Politics Newstart won't be increased

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    DV breaches rise 10% in frightening stats

    premium_icon DV breaches rise 10% in frightening stats

    Opinion Important steps needed for change

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:00 AM