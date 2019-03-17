200 reports of old Gympie mine collapses in 6 years

THAT'S MINE: Alex McIntosh stands at a collapsed mine shaft at his mother's house in 2011. More than 200 reports of slips in the region have been made since.

GYMPIE'S honeycomb of old mine shafts continue to slip into the public eye with more than 200 reports of collapses in the region since 2012.

Fixing them is the job of the Gympie Shaft Repair Team, who have been at the heart of a $13.4-million repair job since the project started in the 1990s.

In the almost three decades since the team has made more than 2000 old shafts safe, including capping more than 900.

A Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokesman said there had been four shafts fixed in the past financial year, with two slippages in residents' backyards before Christmas last year.

Repair work begins on the collapsed mine shaft at Lake Alford in 2012. ARTHUR GORRIE

And they are not done yet.

"The team is currently investigating a further two sites to assess the cause of reported subsidence and the extent of any mining influence," he said.

Of those 200 reports in the past six years, 50 mines had been capped and 50 more were remediated.

The mine repair team work to fix a recent mine slip in Gympie. Scott Kovacevic

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said the resource sector had been a jobs gold mine in the past, but not without a cost.

"It's also left us with a legacy of abandoned mines, currently being managed by our abandoned mines unit with staff based in Townsville, Rockhampton and Brisbane."

Mr Lynham said the State had committed $42million in 2016-17 in an "unprecedented boost" to manage abandoned mine risks with new mining laws to "safeguard taxpayers from hefty clean-up bills".