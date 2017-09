BRADLEY Knorr spent 441 days driving with no licence before police had a chat to the illegal driver behind the wheel of a Ford Falcon in Gin Gin on August 16.

This week Knorr went before a Bundaberg court and pleaded guilty to driving without a licence since June 2016.

A quick calculation concluded he'd spent 441 days out on the roads with no licence.

"Yes, I thought it was for five years,” Knorr said.

He was fined $200.