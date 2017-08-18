200 exhibitors at massive expo

GREAT OUTDOORS: The Wide Bay and Fraser Coast Home Show and Caravan, Camping, 4x4 and Fishing Expo is on this weekend.

CALLING all outdoor lovers: the Wide Bay and Fraser Coast Home Show and Caravan, Camping, 4X4 Fishing Expo has arrived.

It's happening this weekend starting today and running until Sunday.

Head on down to the Maryborough Showgrounds and check out what more than 200 local and regional business have to offer.

You'll be able to check out thousands of services, spas, camping goods, fishing items, four-wheel-driving equipment and everything else related to outdoor living.

Live entertainment has been scheduled throughout the weekend to keep the festivities extra exciting - enjoy The Berkley Supertank Fishing Show, 4X4 Test Track and cooking demonstrations with Peter Wolfe.

There will also be free rides to keep the kiddies smiling while you pick out your new adventuring equipment.

If camper trailers are your passion this year's expo will feature the recently launched Ultimate Nexus.

If you are feeling like camping in style, this is one you definitely want to check out the camper trailer many are saying is raising the bar.

There are also some seriously great prizes up for grabs, including the chance to win a 2.5kw split air conditioning unit, fully installed.

Entry for adults is $12, seniors is $10 and children are free.

The Maryborough Showgrounds are on the Bruce Hwy just north of the Heritage City.

The expo is on from 9am-5pm today and tomorrow and from 9am-4pm on Sunday.

Camp sites are available but dogs are not permitted at the showgrounds.

A free event guide will be handed to people attending the expo at the gate.

For details, visit the site widebayhomeshow.com.au.