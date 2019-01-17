Menu
SINGLE-VEHICLE ROLLOVER: A 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital after a traffic incident in South Kolan
20-year-old taken to hospital after South Kolan rollover

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
17th Jan 2019 7:48 AM
A VEHICLE with a 20-year-old woman inside has left the road and rolled in South Kolan.

Paramedics were called to Birthamba Rd about 7.15pm yesterday after receiving reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the young woman was the only occupant in the vehicle and was later taken to Bundaberg Hospital with back pain.

The spokesman said the need for transportation was precautionary and it was later clear the woman had been uninjured during the incident.

