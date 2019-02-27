Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BAILED: Jesse Dean Blee was granted bail at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.
BAILED: Jesse Dean Blee was granted bail at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday. contributed
Crime

20-year-old on bail to reappear on charges

Tahlia Stehbens
by
27th Feb 2019 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN facing a strangulation charge and numerous drug offences has been released from custody.

Jesse Dean Blee sat behind the glass divide of the dock and wiped away tears as he glanced at his aunty in the gallery.

The 20-year-old found himself represented by two lawyers at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Maloy Law represented Blee for three out of five of his drugs charges, and Defence lawyer Nick Larter spoke for Blee on his other matters.

Mr Larter said his client was still a young person and had no history.

"Upon appropriate conditions it is not unacceptable to release him on bail pending the finalisation of his matters,” he said.

"He proposes to reside with family in Kepnock and his aunt is in court here today for support.

"He would abide by reporting and curfew conditions if required.”

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring said there was still seriousness in the allegations.

Mr Larter responded by stating the aggrieved had made admissions to her own conduct as well.

"He's travelling a fine line in actually going in to custody for offending,” Mr Lavaring said.

"And further offending is a big problem.”

Blee will reappear for committal callover on March 28.

bail buncourt drugs reappear strangulation
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BARNES STORMING: Bargara buildings spark council debate

    premium_icon BARNES STORMING: Bargara buildings spark council debate

    Politics FORMER council offices at Bargara were the hot topic at Bundaberg Regional Council's latest meeting, causing heated debate between councillors.

    NewsMail editor: My 2019 commitment to you

    NewsMail editor: My 2019 commitment to you

    News Our readers are at the heart everything we do.

    • 27th Feb 2019 10:18 AM
    The epic military museum you probably didn't know existed

    premium_icon The epic military museum you probably didn't know existed

    Community Collection houses more than 50,000 items

    Honor's quarry to expand with change to planning scheme

    premium_icon Honor's quarry to expand with change to planning scheme

    Council News The facility will extract up to 250,000 tonne of material per year

    • 27th Feb 2019 9:36 AM