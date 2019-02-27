20-year-old on bail to reappear on charges

BAILED: Jesse Dean Blee was granted bail at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

A MAN facing a strangulation charge and numerous drug offences has been released from custody.

Jesse Dean Blee sat behind the glass divide of the dock and wiped away tears as he glanced at his aunty in the gallery.

The 20-year-old found himself represented by two lawyers at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Maloy Law represented Blee for three out of five of his drugs charges, and Defence lawyer Nick Larter spoke for Blee on his other matters.

Mr Larter said his client was still a young person and had no history.

"Upon appropriate conditions it is not unacceptable to release him on bail pending the finalisation of his matters,” he said.

"He proposes to reside with family in Kepnock and his aunt is in court here today for support.

"He would abide by reporting and curfew conditions if required.”

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring said there was still seriousness in the allegations.

Mr Larter responded by stating the aggrieved had made admissions to her own conduct as well.

"He's travelling a fine line in actually going in to custody for offending,” Mr Lavaring said.

"And further offending is a big problem.”

Blee will reappear for committal callover on March 28.