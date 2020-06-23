20 undeniable signs you're definitely in Bundaberg

EVERY town and city has its own special quirks, but Bundy's are extra special. Or maybe we're just biased because they're the idiosyncrasies we've come to love.

We asked readers to list off some of the ways we know we're in Bundy and whether you're a local who can giggle because you can relate to them all, or an out-of-towner wanting a better picture of the region, you'll be sure to enjoy.

Traffic lights are driving drivers mad.

1. You know you're in Bundaberg when the traffic lights drive you crazy

We don't mean to start on a negative point. But traffic issues seem to plague many a Bundy local.

Jessica Marie says red light issues are a real bugbear.

"When you get stuck at every red light in town and it takes half an hour to get from one side of town to the other ... because we have the slowest red lights in Australia and they're timed "perfectly" just to ensure you get stuck at every... single... one.

The Hungry Tum Bourbong Street. Mike Knott

2. You know you're in Bundaberg when you only want one thing at 3am

A mysteriously named "Carpet Burn" said one of the most "Bundy" things you could do was head to Hungry Tum in the early hours for one of our most iconic treats.

"When it's 3am and you and the gang have stumbled to the Hungry Tum," he said.

"You're now sitting on a park bench chowing into your chips cheese and gravy. And you think to yourself, 'yes... this might be the meaning of life'."

The view from the Hummock on Saturday afternoon. brian cassidy

3. You know you're in Bundaberg when you see the canefields

Kerri-Anne Rae-Locke says you know you're in town "when you drive over the Hummock heading home towards Bargara and see the beautiful cane fields and crops and the ocean. Just beautiful."

RED SIGNAL: The tilt train approaching the Bundaberg Station. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott

4. You know you're in Bundaberg when you get held up by a train

John Lang says locals are no stranger to being held up by trains passing through the city.

"You get stuck at the level crossing near the station as the front or rear of a long freight is crawling over the Burnett River rail bridge and everyone is getting annoyed," he said.

Waiting at the lights and revving starts? You must be in Bundaberg. NICK KOSSATCH

5. You know you're in Bundaberg when the hoons start revving

Bianca Petersen says she's knows she's in Bundy when "you pull up at the lights and the car beside you starts revving".

6. You know you're in Bundaberg when the parrots put on a concert every arvo

We've all been there, we've all heard them.

You head to the CBD at 5pm to grab something from the shop and you hear the majestic squawk of the lorikeets.

Jan Barry says she loves them.

Sugar Mills have been a part of our sensory experience in town.

7. You know you're in Bundaberg when you smell you're in Bundaberg

Angie Hesketh syas she knows she is in Bundaberg "when I smell the mill. I live in Newcastle now, so once I start to smell the mill, I know I'm home."

The CBD is a bustling place, which can be both a good and bad thing at times. PAUL BEUTEL

8. You know you're in Bundaberg when a quick trip to the chemist takes a lifetime

Barb Shaxson When you are trying to get a park down Main Street to get to the chemist shop UNREAL .

Josy Doyle When you smell the cane burning. When you hear the bells from the church. When your fishing on the river and here the mills sirens.

TOP FISH AND CHIPS: Kent Wong has been cooking up a storm at the Busy Bee in Targo St for the last 47 years.

9. You know you're in Bundaberg when you buy Busy Bee chips

Many locals said they equate Bundaberg with Busy Bee chips.

"So many families connect Bundy with Busy Bee chips," Betty Ford said.

"Was our family tradition for Saturday lunch, sitting on the floor, eating out of the paper wraps, with tomato sauce and/ or lemon juice."

Indicators, what indicators? Contributed

10. You know you're in Bundaberg when drivers forget to indicate

Andy Mark says drivers think indicators are an optional extra in Bundy.

Early morning at Bargara Esplanade. Mike Knott

11. You know you're in Bundaberg when it's just too far to drive to Bargara

Geoff Cameron says you know you're a local when you complain about having to "drive all the way to town from Bargara".

Cane ash. Marco Magasic

12. You know you're in Bundaberg when it snows... ash

Dale Fagg says you know you're in Bundy when the black cane ash falls.

ON FIRE: Kristey Lee Brugmans shared this image she took of a cane fire. Contributed

13. You know you're in Bundaberg when you see cane fires

Janelle Wilson Cane fires and cane trains

Footwear? It's only optional.

14. You know you're in Bundaberg when footwear is optional

Call it part of the relaxed Queensland spirit.

Jay Tails says it's a surefire sign you're in town when you see people wearing thongs in public places as an acceptable footwear option.

Hinkler Central. Mike Knott BUN041017HINKLER1

15. You know you're in Bundaberg when you dine out at the mall.

Clint Mathew Eastwood When fine dining is a trip to Hinkler Central Food Court

POLICE: Bundaberg Police Station. Paul Donaldson BUN010317BUN5

16. You know you're in Bundaberg when the local traffic cop is a little famous

Ricky Rowles says you know you're in Bundaberg when Sutton comes riding up.

Burnett Traffic Bridge and boat ramp. Mike Knott BUN140518BRIDGE1

17. You know you're in Bundaberg when you know the difference between the old and new bridge

No one actually uses the new bridge, do they?

Well, we are sure they do.

Paul Jacobsen says you know you're in Bundy "when you have to use the other bridge because the old one is still being repaired/painted".

18. You know you're in Bundaberg when you hear bells over the river

Josy Doyle knows all about how it feels to know you're in Bundy.

"When you smell the cane burning, when you hear the bells from the church. When you're fishing on the river and here the mill's sirens."

Bundy's CBD fountain. Brittany Cook

19. You know you're in Bundaberg when people are jumping in the iconic fountain

Tamara Bell says you know you are in Bundaberg when "you see people having a bath in the fountain up main street".

Sometimes, you see strange things around town. © iStockphoto.com/Sven Klaschik

20. You know you're in Bundaberg when you see some really strange things

We don't mean to end on a bad note, and we hope this sighting is a once-off rather than a regular occurance.

Aaron Bohl says you know you're in Bundaberg "when you see a bloke steering with his knees while punching a travel cone".

Very strange indeed, but hopefully not something we'd see too often.

