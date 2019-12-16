20 tips for keeping your pet safe and healthy this Christmas

Take special care of your pets this Christmas.

AS THE festive season is well and truly upon us, the RSPCA has offered helpful hints and tips to pet owners or those thinking of getting or giving pets.

• Pets should never be given as surprise gifts (except perhaps in the case of parents giving to their own children). The recipient, who will be responsible for the long-term care and welfare of the animal, needs to be the one to have made that important decision and to choose the pet themselves.

• The RSPCA encourages responsible people who genuinely want a pet to adopt one of the many hundreds of homeless animals that end up in shelters as a result of indiscriminate breeding and irresponsible owners. Adopting shelter animals helps decrease euthanasia rates.

• Pets bring joy and can be a wonderful gift for a parent to give their own child, as long as the parent understands they (the adults) are responsible for care of the animal. Children can learn responsibility and care and enjoy companionship with their pet, but the adult is ultimately responsible for the animal's care and welfare.

• Holidays are a great time to develop bond between children and pets.

• People who buy pets that are un-desexed (eg, from many pet shops, newspaper ads or markets) are adding to the pet over-population problem by supporting unregistered backyard breeders.

• RSPCA adoption dogs and cats are desexed, microchipped, health checked, vaccinated, wormed, heartworm tested (dogs) and temperament assessed.

• All pets need human companions who practice responsible pet ownership, and ensure they have regular vaccinations and access to veterinary care when required.

• All animals need a diet appropriate to their needs and access to fresh water, shade and shelter.

• All animals deserve to live their lives free of hunger, distress, discomfort, pain, injury and disease and with the freedom to express normal behaviour. These are the basis of the five essential freedoms for animals, as upheld by the RSPCA.

• Christmas and holidays are a great time to bond with your pet.

Dangers for pets

• Don't let pets play with tinsel. It can damage their intestines and it is not uncommon for vets to see tinsel, string, yarn or even dental floss on a cat's X-ray.

• Chewing on fairy lights can result in electric shock.

• Poinsietta plants can cause oral irritation to mouth and stomach. Signs may be drooling, vomiting, or nausea.

• Do not give animals rich and fatty food like pork and ham which can induce painful pancreatitis. Pancreatitis can cause intense pain and shock. The sick animal usually needs to be hospitalised and will suffer a great deal of agonising pain.

• Chocolate (caffeine) and macadamia nuts ('Queensland nuts') can be toxic to animals.

• The first symptoms of chocolate poisoning are vomiting, diarrhoea, increased urination and nausea, with extreme cases progressing to cardiac arrhythmia and seizures. Macadamia nut poisoning symptoms include weakness, tremors, abdominal pain, recumbent, inability to walk, vomiting and increased heart rate.

• Onions can cause red blood cells to burst, leading to anaemia.

• Do not give animals Panadol for pain relief. The active ingredient, paracetamol, can also be toxic to animals, especially cats.

• Contact the vet with any concerns. Keep animals on their regular diet with plenty of exercise. You won't be risking their health, and they won't become overweight, which can damage their health and wellbeing.

• Keep their food simple and give them the gift of health.