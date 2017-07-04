20 things to do on holidays today

1. Singing Sprites
What: Led by local young stage performer and singer Isabella Beutel, learn your favourite songs from your beloved movies in this workshop which includes games, learning how to use your breath for singing, and confidence-building fun.
When: 10-11.30am
Where: Peace within @ The Loft, Upstairs Target Arcade, Bourbong St
Contact: 0413 622 893
Cost: $15
2. Food Workshop
What: The Feed Me Interactive Kids Food Awareness Workshop will focus on food types, textures, colours, shapes, sizes, smells, tastes and sounds and the kids can can eat their creation during the workshop or take it home.Kids will be exposed to many sensory experiences to help develop their awareness and familiarity with food.
When: Noon-1pm
Where: Community Lifestyle Support
Contact: Georgina on 4159 3077
Cost: $20pp
3. Meet Batman
What: Keep the kids away from the Joker these school holidays with a meet and greet of the dark knight of Gotham himself.... Batman!
When: 11am, noon and 1pm
Where: Hinkler Central, outside of Kmart
Contact: http://www.hinklercentral.com.au/
Cost: Free
4. Bundy Bowl
What: There is so much to choose from at Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complexthese school holidays. From ten pin bowling to laser tag, dodgem cars, a Wild Wild West Shootout, mini-golf, giant balloon drops, giveaways and more.
When: Today and tomorrow, 10am until late
Where: 17 Lester St
Contact: 4152 4334
Cost: Visit www.bundybowl.com.au or call the centre.
5. Bundaberg library
What: The Bundaberg Library School Holiday Crafts are on again during the June / July school holiday break with a variety of Winter Wonderland themed crafts these holidays.
When: 10-11am
Where: Bundaberg Library
Contact: 4130 4140
Cost: Free
6. Stockland Sugarland
What: Keep the kids entertained these school holidays with our Paw Patrol Art and Craft Zone. Let their creativity shine as they make their very own Paw Patrol face masks to take home.
When: 11am-2pm
Where: Between Rockmans and W Lane
Contact: 4152 5788
Cost: Free
7. Cafe Craft
What: Entertain the kids this holidays by getting them to delve into their creative side. Mold and decorate a clay candle plate and then decorate a lovely candle to go with it at Take the Plunge Cafe today.
When: 9.30am and 11.30am
Where: 17 Electra St
Contact: Bookings can be made by phoning 0468 855 449
Cost: $12pp
8. Pottery classes
What: Two-and-a-half hour long pottery classes teaching children how to create an amazing piece of their very own pottery through Di Stirling Pottery. Children will learn how to create an amazing piece of their very own pottery. Under our guidance they will be shown how to model and pinch clay to realise their ideas.
Where: 42 Durdins Rd, Bargara
When: 9.30am
Contact: Bookings are essential, phone 0400 145 093 to book
Cost: $20
9. Tennis Clinic
What: The Bundaberg Junior Tennis Association and Bundaberg Tennis Academy Professional Coaches are holding their School Holiday Get Active Tennis Clinic for children these school holidays. There will be two sessions held each day catering for children ranging from 5-15 years. Bookings are essential as places are limited per class.
When: 8.30am-3.30pm
Where: Rotary Park Tennis Complex, 69B George St
Contact: phone Kevin on 0409 520753 or Murray 0407 639 824
Cost: $9-$15
10. Rocketship Week
What: Take the kids along to the Hinkler Hall of Aviation for some Rocket Ship fun these school holidays at Hinkler Hall Rocket Ship Week. Kids can create their very own paper cup Rocket Ship that actually flies.
When: 9am-3pm
Where: Hinkler Hall of Aviation
Contact: 4130 4400.
Cost: Free
11. Bunnings
What: Need an excuse to go to Bunnings? Bundaberg Bunnings is holding a kids D.I.Y workshop full of hands on fun crafts and activities. Booking essential.
When: Today and tomorrow, 10-11am
Where: Bunnings, 30 Johanna Blvd
Contact: 4130 8000
Cost: Free
12. Chipmunks
What: Chipmunks Playland and Cafe have plenty to keep your little ones entertained for hours on end. See a two for one pass on page 3.
When: 9am-5pm
Where: 59 Johanna Blvd
Contact: 4151 4363
Cost: 1-2 years $7.90 and 3-11 $10.90
13. On the green
What: Drop in for a game of lawn bowls. A family-friendly game of affordable fun with no experience required.
Where: Burnett Bowls Club
When: Today, 10am-5pm
Contact: 4151 4217
Cost: $5
14. Train rides
What: Australian Sugar Cane Railway will run train rides again these school holidays at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.
Where: Botanic Gardens
When: Tomorrow, 10am-3.30pm
Contact: http://qldrailheritage.com/ ascr/index.html
Cost: Adults $4, school aged $1, under 5s free, family $10
15. Yogability
What: U12's Yogability kids yoga classes will be held by Kellie Roche, an early childhood Occupational Therapist and Yoga instructor over the school holidays. Yogability has occupational therapy and yoga goals to assist with your child's balance, joint range and flexibility and more all while having loads of fun.
When: 10-10.45am
Where: Community Lifestyle Support, Ashfield Rd
Contact: Booking essential call Georgina to register on 4159 3077
Cost: $14 per session
16. Alexandra Park Zoo
What: Nestled on the banks of the Burnett River on Quay St, Alexandra Park offers a playground for all ages under the shade of large trees. The kids can play on the playground or run in the large open spaces. The rotunda gives the park an old-time feel. Keep an eye out for locals participating in yoga lessons or walking/running along the Riverside Walk.
When: 8.15am-4.45pm
Where: Quay St
Contact: 4153 8888
Cost: Free
17. Distillery Tour
What: For a day of education and fun for the whole family, why not head over to the Bundaberg Rum Distillery for all the ins and outs of the drink that put the Rum City on the map? Two tours are available for a family day out, the Distillery Experience and the Museum Experience.
When: From 10am, book for time
Where: Hills St, Bundaberg East
Contact: www.bundabergrum.com.au/ distillery/book-a-tour
Cost: Visit website or phone 4131 2989 for prices and tours
18. Moncrieff movie
What: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Lies is on at the Moncrieff. The star-studded cast is led by Johnny Depp in the fifth movie of the classic saga. The film follows a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea.
When: 1.15pm
Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bourbong St
Contact: 4130 4100
Cost: All tickets $8
19. Reading Cinemas
What: Reading Cinema Bundaberg has a bunch of new blockbusters for the whole family to enjoy. From the long awaited Cars 3, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, Despicable Me 3, Transformers: The Last Knight to Wonder Woman there's bound to be a silver screen gem for you.
When: From 9.30am, see website for session times
Where: Reading Cinemas Bundaberg, 1 Johanna Blvd
Contact: 4152 1233
Cost: $10 tickets
20. Reptile Park
What: Take a trip down to Childers' Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo for over 60 species and sub-species of Australian reptiles, amphibians, mammals and birds plus some exotic species. Throughout the day there's Snake Show featuring pythons an some venomous snakes, Koala talks, Salt-water croc feeding with commentary and more.
When: 9.30am-3pm
Where: 51 Lucketts Rd, Childers
Contact: 4126 3332 or visit http://www.snakesdownunder.com/
Cost: Adults $22, Students and seniors $18, Children (4 - 12) $14, Family pass (2 ad and 2 ch) $66