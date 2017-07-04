20 things to do on holidays today

Azara Cora, Priscilla Gyemore and Akira Gyemore enjoy all the zoo has to offer.

1. Singing Sprites

What: Led by local young stage performer and singer Isabella Beutel, learn your favourite songs from your beloved movies in this workshop which includes games, learning how to use your breath for singing, and confidence-building fun.

When: 10-11.30am

Where: Peace within @ The Loft, Upstairs Target Arcade, Bourbong St

Contact: 0413 622 893

Cost: $15

2. Food Workshop

What: The Feed Me Interactive Kids Food Awareness Workshop will focus on food types, textures, colours, shapes, sizes, smells, tastes and sounds and the kids can can eat their creation during the workshop or take it home.Kids will be exposed to many sensory experiences to help develop their awareness and familiarity with food.

When: Noon-1pm

Where: Community Lifestyle Support

Contact: Georgina on 4159 3077

Cost: $20pp

3. Meet Batman

What: Keep the kids away from the Joker these school holidays with a meet and greet of the dark knight of Gotham himself.... Batman!

When: 11am, noon and 1pm

Where: Hinkler Central, outside of Kmart

Contact: http://www.hinklercentral.com.au/

Cost: Free

4. Bundy Bowl

What: There is so much to choose from at Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complexthese school holidays. From ten pin bowling to laser tag, dodgem cars, a Wild Wild West Shootout, mini-golf, giant balloon drops, giveaways and more.

When: Today and tomorrow, 10am until late

Where: 17 Lester St

Contact: 4152 4334

Cost: Visit www.bundybowl.com.au or call the centre.

5. Bundaberg library

What: The Bundaberg Library School Holiday Crafts are on again during the June / July school holiday break with a variety of Winter Wonderland themed crafts these holidays.

When: 10-11am

Where: Bundaberg Library

Contact: 4130 4140

Cost: Free

6. Stockland Sugarland

What: Keep the kids entertained these school holidays with our Paw Patrol Art and Craft Zone. Let their creativity shine as they make their very own Paw Patrol face masks to take home.

When: 11am-2pm

Where: Between Rockmans and W Lane

Contact: 4152 5788

Cost: Free

7. Cafe Craft

What: Entertain the kids this holidays by getting them to delve into their creative side. Mold and decorate a clay candle plate and then decorate a lovely candle to go with it at Take the Plunge Cafe today.

When: 9.30am and 11.30am

Where: 17 Electra St

Contact: Bookings can be made by phoning 0468 855 449

Cost: $12pp

8. Pottery classes

What: Two-and-a-half hour long pottery classes teaching children how to create an amazing piece of their very own pottery through Di Stirling Pottery. Children will learn how to create an amazing piece of their very own pottery. Under our guidance they will be shown how to model and pinch clay to realise their ideas.

Where: 42 Durdins Rd, Bargara

When: 9.30am

Contact: Bookings are essential, phone 0400 145 093 to book

Cost: $20

9. Tennis Clinic

What: The Bundaberg Junior Tennis Association and Bundaberg Tennis Academy Professional Coaches are holding their School Holiday Get Active Tennis Clinic for children these school holidays. There will be two sessions held each day catering for children ranging from 5-15 years. Bookings are essential as places are limited per class.

When: 8.30am-3.30pm

Where: Rotary Park Tennis Complex, 69B George St

Contact: phone Kevin on 0409 520753 or Murray 0407 639 824

Cost: $9-$15

10. Rocketship Week

What: Take the kids along to the Hinkler Hall of Aviation for some Rocket Ship fun these school holidays at Hinkler Hall Rocket Ship Week. Kids can create their very own paper cup Rocket Ship that actually flies.

When: 9am-3pm

Where: Hinkler Hall of Aviation

Contact: 4130 4400.

Cost: Free

11. Bunnings

What: Need an excuse to go to Bunnings? Bundaberg Bunnings is holding a kids D.I.Y workshop full of hands on fun crafts and activities. Booking essential.

When: Today and tomorrow, 10-11am

Where: Bunnings, 30 Johanna Blvd

Contact: 4130 8000

Cost: Free

12. Chipmunks

What: Chipmunks Playland and Cafe have plenty to keep your little ones entertained for hours on end. See a two for one pass on page 3.

When: 9am-5pm

Where: 59 Johanna Blvd

Contact: 4151 4363

Cost: 1-2 years $7.90 and 3-11 $10.90

13. On the green

What: Drop in for a game of lawn bowls. A family-friendly game of affordable fun with no experience required.

Where: Burnett Bowls Club

When: Today, 10am-5pm

Contact: 4151 4217

Cost: $5

14. Train rides

What: Australian Sugar Cane Railway will run train rides again these school holidays at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

Where: Botanic Gardens

When: Tomorrow, 10am-3.30pm

Contact: http://qldrailheritage.com/ ascr/index.html

Cost: Adults $4, school aged $1, under 5s free, family $10

15. Yogability

What: U12's Yogability kids yoga classes will be held by Kellie Roche, an early childhood Occupational Therapist and Yoga instructor over the school holidays. Yogability has occupational therapy and yoga goals to assist with your child's balance, joint range and flexibility and more all while having loads of fun.

When: 10-10.45am

Where: Community Lifestyle Support, Ashfield Rd

Contact: Booking essential call Georgina to register on 4159 3077

Cost: $14 per session

16. Alexandra Park Zoo

What: Nestled on the banks of the Burnett River on Quay St, Alexandra Park offers a playground for all ages under the shade of large trees. The kids can play on the playground or run in the large open spaces. The rotunda gives the park an old-time feel. Keep an eye out for locals participating in yoga lessons or walking/running along the Riverside Walk.

When: 8.15am-4.45pm

Where: Quay St

Contact: 4153 8888

Cost: Free

17. Distillery Tour

What: For a day of education and fun for the whole family, why not head over to the Bundaberg Rum Distillery for all the ins and outs of the drink that put the Rum City on the map? Two tours are available for a family day out, the Distillery Experience and the Museum Experience.

When: From 10am, book for time

Where: Hills St, Bundaberg East

Contact: www.bundabergrum.com.au/ distillery/book-a-tour

Cost: Visit website or phone 4131 2989 for prices and tours

18. Moncrieff movie

What: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Lies is on at the Moncrieff. The star-studded cast is led by Johnny Depp in the fifth movie of the classic saga. The film follows a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea.

When: 1.15pm

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bourbong St

Contact: 4130 4100

Cost: All tickets $8

19. Reading Cinemas

What: Reading Cinema Bundaberg has a bunch of new blockbusters for the whole family to enjoy. From the long awaited Cars 3, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, Despicable Me 3, Transformers: The Last Knight to Wonder Woman there's bound to be a silver screen gem for you.

When: From 9.30am, see website for session times

Where: Reading Cinemas Bundaberg, 1 Johanna Blvd

Contact: 4152 1233

Cost: $10 tickets

20. Reptile Park

What: Take a trip down to Childers' Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo for over 60 species and sub-species of Australian reptiles, amphibians, mammals and birds plus some exotic species. Throughout the day there's Snake Show featuring pythons an some venomous snakes, Koala talks, Salt-water croc feeding with commentary and more.

When: 9.30am-3pm

Where: 51 Lucketts Rd, Childers

Contact: 4126 3332 or visit http://www.snakesdownunder.com/

Cost: Adults $22, Students and seniors $18, Children (4 - 12) $14, Family pass (2 ad and 2 ch) $66