Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hail, flooding and severe weather across parts of the South Burnett
Hail, flooding and severe weather across parts of the South Burnett Harley Cash
Weather

20 roads closed in storm aftermath

MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by
11th Oct 2018 5:59 PM | Updated: 6:05 PM

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads advises that 20 roads are currently closed to traffic due to debris and trees over various parts of the road.

People driving should exercise appropriate caution, including the possibility of postponing non-essential travel.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters and remember, if it's flooded, forget it.

Road closures at Thursday, 6pm:

- Flagstone Creek Rd, Haly Creek

- Kearneys Road, Haly Creek

- Whiterock Rd, Goodger

- Weeks Rd, Goodger

- Boonenee-Ellesmere Rd, Taabinga

- Bellbird Rd, Goodger/Hodgleigh

- Edenvale South Rd, Kingaroy

- Harris Rd, Kingaroy

- Franklins Rd, Coolabunia

- Barsbys Rd, Coolabunia

- Coolabunia Malar Rd, Booie/Coolabunia

- Boardman Rd, Booie

- Kahler Rd, Booie

- Pates Rd, Booie

- Manumbar Rd, Sandy Ridges

- Booie Rd, Glan Devon

- Robin and Lee Rd, Glan Devon

- Walsh Rd, Runnymede

- Woods Rd, Wooroolin

- Coverty Rd, Coverty

Updates to road hazards and closures can be found at TMR's website.

For the latest weather information, visit the Bureau of Meteorology website or call 1300 659 219 for recorded land and weather warnings.

Related Items

Show More
south burnett road closures south burnett storm south burnett weather tmr
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Hail, lightening and rain - and more on the way

    Hail, lightening and rain - and more on the way

    News GIN GIN has been left battered after a severe storm dumped 4-5cm hail last night, as an impressive lightening display lit up the night sky across the region.

    • 12th Oct 2018 8:22 AM
    MAJOR UPDATE: Bundy region braces for 100mm+ rainfall

    premium_icon MAJOR UPDATE: Bundy region braces for 100mm+ rainfall

    Weather Storms wreaking havoc across Wide Bay-Burnett

    Bundy health boss condemns brawl in hospital emergency dept

    premium_icon Bundy health boss condemns brawl in hospital emergency dept

    Crime Adrian Pennington said violence was 'inexcusable'

    DICE WITH DEATH: Stranded sea snake becomes dog's play thing

    premium_icon DICE WITH DEATH: Stranded sea snake becomes dog's play thing

    Environment Walk along Bargara Beach quickly turns into dangerous morning

    Local Partners