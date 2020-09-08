20 projects on region’s radar

There are numerous projects currently underway or gaining traction in the region.

THERE'S no shortage of big ideas pegged for the Bundaberg region.

From pubs, to motels, a solar farm, health centres, a child care centre, fast food outlets and a marine base there are plenty of applications filed and projects underway in the region.

Here's 20 of the region's projects that have made headlines recently:

Three storey motel proposed for region

BIG PLANS: Proposal plans prepared by Tomas O'Malley Architect for a three-storey motel in Bourbong St. PHOTO: Insite SJC proposal.

The former Meekak Korean BBQ Restaurant site could be transformed into a three-storey motel, should the development application be approved.

In July a material change of use application has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council for the site on Bourbong St, with the proposed short-term accommodation plan.

According to the documents on the council's PD Online site, the proposed development could include 40 rooms, including a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom units and a manager's residence, 40 covered parking spaces and eight uncovered and a porte cochere.

To read more click here.

$2b Elliott Heads project a 'no-brainer' for developers

A NEW seaside development is on track to deliver a full-service village centre.

The $2 billion South Beach development at Elliott Heads is set to have a 3.7ha village centre which will include a supermarket, medical centre, tavern and childcare centre.

The estate is one of the last oceanfront projects on the 20km coast strip from Elliott Heads to Coral Cove, Bargara and Burnett Heads.

The new Village Centre will be brought to the area by property development and investment company Triple2 Partners in conjunction with the Manera Family and La Vin.

Preliminary site works are underway in anticipation of a fast-tracked construction timeline to complete the project as soon as possible.

Read more about the development here.

Raising the bar at the Bargara Beach Hotel

From a cocktail lounge, to an American-style sports bar, cafe, a fully enclosed kids adventure playground with outdoor televisions and a beer garden area, the new hotel will have plenty to offer diners.

While the community can see the outer rebuild of the hotel taking shape, general manager Greg Felgate said all of the fit-outs were beginning inside on a "completely different layout" to the former hotel, which was destroyed by fire in July last year.

Mr Felgate said he hoped to open the doors to the hotel between early and mid-November.

Read more about what's in-store for the hotel here.

What's next for Bargara Tavern development

GREEN LIGHT: Artist impression of the newly approved tavern and bottle shop development in Bargara.

The realisation of the tavern and bottle shop is one step closer after the development was given a tick of approval in a Bundaberg Regional Council ordinary meeting.

Construction is anticipated to start early next year, for an opening in early 2022.

Stockwell's managing director Mark Stockwell said development at the centre had been ongoing for more than two decades.

To read more about the plans for the tavern, click here.

Inside the region's newest health clinic

FROM THE GROUND UP: Precision Healthcare Centre is due to be completed next month and will be a specialist-led centre with a holistic approach to health and healing.

An endocrinologist and physician, Dr Pretissha Harrichund is set to open Precision Healthcare Centre at Bundaberg soon.

She said consultation rooms and reception will be on the top floor while the ground floor is focused on allied health.

Dr Harrichund said while the concept for this centre was laid out pre-COVID, access to treatment for obesity, type 2 diabetes and related problems like kidney disease and hypotension, couldn't be more important now.

"In the time of COVID we are seeing people with these conditions having a higher mortality," she said.

Plans to turn former restaurant into health centre

BIG PLANS: A Development Application for Material change of use for Health care services (Physiotherapy) has been made for 3 Bingera St.

The former Viva Italia site could be transformed for general physiotherapy care, should the development application be approved.

According to the proposal for the reuse of the existing commercial building on 3 Bingera St, it comes as Coral Coast Physiotherapy seek to expand their business and services in Bundaberg.

"Due to the successful operation of the existing clinic and growth in the business, Coral Coast Physiotherapy seek to expand their business and have identified a demand for their services to also be located in the Bundaberg city area," the proposal reads.

"The physiotherapy services would include but not be limited to - physiotherapy, occupational therapy, podiatry, exercise physiology, clinical pilates, remedial massage and personal training."

Click here to read more about the plans.

Region's new solar farm proposal

The region could see a boost to renewable energy facilities should the application to turn Isis River land into a solar farm get the green light.

Venn Artibir Group Pty Ltd is the applicant for the Material Change of Use for a Renewable Energy Facility and ancillary caretaker's accommodation application at Lambs Road and 51 Buxton Road, Isis River.

"The proposed development will provide a new on-site substation and will connect to a new 132kV transmission line that will traverse the site as so to connect with the existing Ergon Energy substation, located on the southern side of Buxton Road," the PD Online documents read.

"This will enable energy produced by the proposed development to fed into the grid.

"The energy output is expected to power approximately 24,000 Australian households.

"Accordingly, there have been discussions with Ergon regarding the project and they are

informed of the impending development application."

SSS Tower one step closer to reality

MAJOR DEVELOPMENT: The proposed SSS Tower that will be built in the City Centre Arcade on Bourbong St.

The proposed SSS Tower development has been given the green light according to the Bundaberg Regional Council's PD Online.

The decision to approve the application for a Material Change of Use for off-site student accommodation and car park was made today.

The site for this DN Group Developments Pty Ltd project is the region's iconic 'whale building' at the City Centre Arcade.

To read more about what this development involves click here.

Making way for new fast food outlet

The burgers are one step closer at Hungry Jack's on Bargara Rd with the operational works approval.

According to the applicant for the project DCB Developments, demolition at the site was scheduled to begin on Monday, with the prestart was booked for September 8.

Once demolition is completed construction on the new outlet can begin.

The new Hungry Jack's site is on 119-121 Bargara Rd, Bundaberg East and the proposed plans include a dual-lane drive-through, 16 parking spaces and entry and exit to the restaurant on Morrison St off the busy street.

New ALDI Avoca store to open before Christmas

An Aldi Australia spokesperson said the move to relocate from their existing Avoca site to a new one was to improve the store experience for customer and they were on track for a November 2020 opening.

The spokesperson confirmed the new ALDI Avoca store would have solar installed when it opens.

To read more click here.

New compost facility design revealed

GROUND BREAKING: Greensill Farming Group announce the start of construction for Green Solutions Wide Bay with the official 'ground-breaking' of the site earlier this week.

The region is set to see a new composting facility built by Christmas, if everything goes according to Greensill Farming Group's plan.

The farming giants announced the start of construction for Green Solutions Wide Bay with the official 'ground-breaking' of the site last month.

Green Solutions Wide Bay is set to be a state-of-the-art open windrow composting facility, providing residents with a free and convenient green waste drop off and disposal site.

To read more click here.

New child care centre opening soon

NEW CENTRE: The Grow Early Education Bundaberg North is still under construction and set to open in October.

Next month the Grow Early Education Bundaberg North is set to open.

The 80-place centre on Barber St, will provide education and care for children aged from six-weeks to six-years of age.

Operations manager Nadine Ross said the centre design reflected the standard of care set to be delivered.

The landscaped outdoor play areas includes a chicken coop, vegetable and herb gardens, a recycled timber teepee, and an adventure fort, while classrooms are equipped with carefully selected educational resources, and interactive whiteboard technology.

See more photos and read about the centre's Bundaberg move here.

Eyes on the pine

BIG PLANS: Essential Queensland's Rosin Extraction Factory layout set to be built by Christmas.

Rather than decorating a pine tree this Christmas, Ray Mountfort will be putting them through his new factory.

The Essential Queensland rosin extraction factory expansion is expected to be three times the size of the current pilot factory and will increase productivity tenfold, according to the company's managing director Ray Mountfort.

They are now fully capitalised at the Isis Central site, where they will extract gum rosin and gum turpentine from pine trees.

He said by the end of the year $7 million would be invested into the site.

In addition to the rosin extraction factory build, they also plan to build an optimisation plant which would help produce 9000 tonnes of rosin per year.

He plans to have the new factory and optimisation plant operational by mid-January next year, once supply from the forestry came in, and to export to Japan and Europe.

Masterplan for new campus at Bundy school

BUILDING FUTURES: St Luke's Anglican School celebrated 25 years with the announcement of the new campus Masterplan to build a bright future for the students of St Luke's and the community.

From a new performing arts and sports centre to a wellness hub with a cafe, St Luke's Anglican School has big plans for the future of its campus.

The school announced a five-stage new campus masterplan while celebrating its 25 year anniversary.

St Luke's has obtained development approval for the first stage of the masterplan, which consists of extensions and refurbishment to its Early Learning Centre and has since submitted a development application for the remaining stages.

The proposed developments will incorporate a new performing arts and sports centre (over two stages) including a new, enclosed, purpose-built centre for performances, sports, marquee events and assemblies, with a high-performance gym, cardio room, amenities and learning areas.

The development will also see an upgrade to the existing upper primary (Lohse Centre) to ensure our learning environments "provide 21st century learning".

A new lower primary precinct building is set to provide new learning areas for prep, years 1-3 and learning enrichment, while also becoming the new home for primary administration.

The final stage will consist of a student wellness hub, cafe and staff administration space, forming a 'town centre' for all members of the school community to gather, surrounded by the forest and nature play spaces.

Paradise dam: 'All options remain on the table' for now

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett visited Paradise Dam last month where works are currently underway on lowering the spillway wall by 5.8m.

While tensions surrounding the future of Paradise Dam remain high, the spillway is being lowered for community safety.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham said an independent Commission of Inquiry and 13 experts have confirmed structural and stability issues with Paradise Dam.

"All options remain on the table - including returning the dam to its original height - while SunWater and Building Queensland conduct further testing," he told the NewsMail recently.

He said once the dam was made safe, testing is completed, and advice provided to Government to make a decision.

The region's farmers are currently undertaking legal action in a move to see Paradise restored to it's former capacity.

To read more on the dam click here.

Upgrading the Rec Precinct

UPGRADES ON THE CARDS: Rec Precinct entry artist impression.

Bundaberg's aesthetic, facilities and roads are set for an upgrade as part of the Bundaberg Regional Council's multimillion-dollar capital works program.

The $83 million program was announced as part of the 2020-2021 Bundaberg Regional Council budget, which included $3.32 million allocated towards upgrading facilities at the Bundaberg Recreation Precinct.

Council's sport and recreation spokesman Cr Vince Habermann said the first stage would include a new administration/entrance building with ticket booths, meeting rooms for events and community organisations, and office space for event co-ordination.

Read more about the plans for the rec precinct and other projects allocated funding in the council budget here.

Lease to turn port into training base for rangers

The Port of Bundaberg is set to become a training ground for Gidarjil, who have signed a lease with the Gladstone Ports Corporation.

As part of the lease, the Port of Bundaberg will facilitate Gidarjil's Caring for Sea Country and Sea Ranger programs with 4000 sqm of land, an existing building and waterfrontage to develop their own pontoon mooring facilities.

'Preferred' new hospital site put under microscope

A business case into the development of a new hospital is underway on a site which is state-owned land to the west of Kay McDuff Dr and adjacent to the Bundaberg Ring Road, about 5km south of the CBD.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the preferred site announcement while in the region on July 29.

Building Queensland is leading the preparation of the detailed business case, in partnership with Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service and Queensland Health.

The detailed business case is expected to be presented to the Queensland Government in 2021 for consideration.

Read more about why this location was highlighted as the 'preferred' site for the new hospital here.

All hands on deck to make marine base a reality

DEVELOPMENT ON COURSE: One scenario for Pacific Marine Base Bundaberg.

Pacific Tug Group is one company on course to pull a multimillion-dollar development into the Port of Bundaberg.

CEO Chris Peters said they had been working hard to progress the Pacific Marine Base Bundaberg.

He said they were hoping to start work on the ground at the end of this year.

The applications for stage 1 of the initial development are "all through".

"Stage 1 was focused around a ship repair facility, so the new Stage 1a development is an expansion of the horizons of the site to incorporate cargo and project vessels to come alongside.

"It's an expansion of the shore-front and a higher development along that shore-front opportunity."

Block of land secured at port as mine documents progress

The exploration of ilmenite in the region is slowly but surely gaining momentum.

After working to finalise an investment agreement for the Wateranga Project since the start of the year, High Titanium Resources and Technology Limited director David Li stating in June that they were "really close to execution of the final document".

The project, 80km southwest of Bundaberg, is set to mine ilmenite before developing into a multi-product project producing zircon, rutile and magnetite.

Once extracted the ilmenite will be exported from the Port of Bundaberg.

Mr Li said HTL had secured 10,000m2 block of land for future storage with "DA approved".

Read more about the project here.

