20 old-fashioned recipes straight out of Bundaberg kitchens

PERFECT DESSERT: The Lime Jelly Cheesecake can be decorated with fresh fruit and cream. Contributed

THESE days cooking is all about competition, the weird and the scientific.

But there was a time when it was just about making satisfying, wholesome meals in the home.

The recipes below have been compiled from those included in two recipe booklets that were popular in the NewsMail in the late 1990s, though some of the recipes are much older.

If you give any of them a go, we'd love to know.

SAVOURY

Macadamia Fried Rice

(G Lane, Bundaberg)

Ingredients

2 eggs

2 bacon rashers

Mushrooms

1 large onion

Small tin prawns

2 to 3 cups cooked rice

1 green pepper

½ cup macadamias

½ cup cooked peas

(I use cold roast or deli meats or whatever is on hand)

Method

Beat egg and cook as for omelette.

Remove from pan and chop finely.

Cook rice as per packet or use pre-cooked from fridge.

Chop onion, remove seeds and chop green pepper, mushrooms (fresh) or use tinned, and bacon. Fry until just cooked.

Add peas, remove from pan to serving dish.

Slightly oil pan, put in nuts, (I use partly crushed as these can be cracked when supply is plentiful and kept in freezer, ready to use at any time).

Stir nuts all the time till they change colour. Remove from pan and add to vegetables.

Add little oil to pan and crumble rice in and stir until lightly browned.

Turn heat to warm, mix through the vegetables chopped omelette and nuts.

Season with a little soy sauce or to your taste. Serve.

Chicken Stroganoff

(Mrs Jean McKay, Bundaberg)

Ingredients

500g cooked chicken, chopped

300g carton low fat sour cream

½ red capsicum, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 stick celery, chopped

8 small mushrooms, sliced

2 chicken stock cubes, crumbled

3 lean bacon rashers, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons tomato paste

1 1/2 tablespoons cornflour

3 tablespoons water

Salt and pepper to taste

Parsley

Method

Steam capsicum, celery and onion until just cooked, set aside.

Heat oil in pan, stir in mushrooms and bacon and cook for 2 or 3 minutes. Stir in crumbled stock cubes, low fat sour cream, chicken, vegetables, tomato paste, blended cornflour and water, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Stir over low heat until mixture is thickened.

Serve with cooked fettuccine and garnish with parsley.

Chicken Noodle Casserole

(Mrs A Jensen, Bundaberg)

Ingredients

Small roasted chicken

200g ribbon noodles, or noodles of own choice

125g mushrooms

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup finely cut parsley

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 packet plain potato crisps

Method

Take chicken off the bone, cut into chunky pieces.

Cook the noodles in boiling salted water about 10 minutes. Drain, rinse well and drain again.

Slice the mushrooms and fry in the butter for 5-6 minutes.

Arrange the noodles, chicken, mushrooms and parsley in layers in lightly greased casserole.

Repeat until all ingredients have been used, finishing with a layer of noodles.

Pour over the mushroom soup, making sure it goes through the layers.

Cover and cook in moderate oven for 30-35 minutes. Remove lid, sprinkle over the lightly crushed potato crisps and return to the oven for a further 10 minutes.

Serve with salad or cooked vegetables of your choice.

Curried Rockmelon Soup

(Josie Drews, North Bundaberg)

Ingredients

2 rockmelons

60g butter

4 tablespoons plain flour

300ml cream

150ml milk

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 tablespoon fruit chutney

Method

Scoop out flesh of rockmelon halves using a melon baller and saute in butter. Stir in flour until well blended.

Add all other ingredients, stirring until well combined.

Simmer till hot, serve in melon halves with sprig of parsley for garnish.

Bacon Toast Fingers

(Shirley Baldwin, Bundaberg)

Ingredients

8-10 slices buttered bread with crust removed

4oz grated cheese

1 large, finely chopped onion

2 tablespoons tomato sauce

1 dessertspoon black sauce

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 beaten egg

Salt and pepper

8oz finely chopped bacon

Method

Mix all together, spread on bread and cut into fingers. Bake in a moderate oven.

Bean Meat Loaf

(Kath Carter, Bundaberg)

Ingredients

500g mince

1 large onion, chopped

1 medium carrot, grated

1 medium potato, grated

310g canned bean mix, drained

1 beaten egg

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons tomato paste

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Mix all together and place in a foil-lined loaf pan. Cover with foil.

Bake at 190C for about 60-75 minutes, removing foil for the last 20 minutes to allow it to brown.

Leave for 10 minutes before turning out and slicing.

Birds' Nests

(E L Southwick, Oakwood)

Ingredients

1 large potato (half per person)

1 egg per person

Salt/pepper

1/4 pint milk

1 Dessertspoon grated cheese, parsley or chives for garnish

1 Dessertspoon butter

Method

Scrub potato clean, dry and rub a little oil into skin, prick with fork.

Bake at 375C (gas mark 5) for about one hour. The potato should feel soft when pressed.

Cut in half carefully, scoop out potato with a spoon and put into bowl.

Add milk, salt, pepper and butter and mash well.

Divide mixture into each potato shell and make a hold in the centre of each potato mound.

Mark with a fork to look like a nest. Carefully break an egg into each hole. Sprinkle with cheese or herbs and place on a baking tray.

Cook under griller or bake at 350C (gas mark 4) until eggs are set to your liking.

Hint: Microwave the potatoes to save cooking time.

Celebrity Dip

(Jean McKay, Bundaberg)

Ingredients

250g cream cheese

3 tablespoons thickened cream

1/4 cup diced capsicum

1/4 cup chopped cocktail onions

1/4 cup chopped gherkins

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Salt to taste

Paprika

Method

Soften cream cheese at room temperature.

Beat well, gradually add cream.

Add other ingredients except paprika and mix well.

Spoon into serving dish, cover and chill.

Serve, topped with a light dusting of paprika, with cracker biscuits or corn chips.

FOOD MAGS: Some of the lift-outs that featured in the NewsMail. Local cook and food judge Shirley Baldwin is pictured on the fronts. Crystal Jones

SWEET

Tropical Sunshine Pie

(B Hair, Bundaberg)

Ingredients

1 cooked (8in) pastry shell

1x450g can Golden Circle crushed pineapple

½ cup sugar

Juice of one orange

Juice of one lemon

1 egg yolk

3 dessert spoons cornflour

2 bananas (sliced)

300ml cream

Method

Combine sugar and cornflour in saucepan, stir in half the crushed pineapple, orange and lemon juice and rind, egg yolk.

Place on stove and cook until thickened.

Cool and fill into pastry shell.

Whip cream and decorate with cream, bananas and remainder drained crushed pineapple.

Pineapple Flummery

(Lea Ruhl, Rosedale)

Ingredients

1 tin Carnation evaporated milk

7 heaped teaspoons gelatine

½ cup hot water

Pinch salt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Butter and coconut

Method

Chill evaporated milk and whip up with salt.

Add lemon juice and beat until thick.

Dissolve the gelatine and sugar in water and gradually add to milk mixture.

Butter a large container and coat well with coconut.

Pour in mixture and set in fridge.

When cold and set pour hot water over base of container and tip flummery on to a serving plate.

Decorate with topping and cream

Topping

1 small tin (450g) crushed pineapple

Knob butter

Pinch salt

1 tablespoon custard powder

Heat pineapple, butter and add salt.

Thicken with custard power.

When cold add to top of flummery.

Orange Ginger Delight

(Vi Lerch, Sharon)

Ingredients

2 level dessert spoons

gelatine

¼ cup cold water

½ cup sugar

1 ½ cups orange juice (fresh)

¼ pint cream (1 cup when whipped)

Extra cream and ginger to decorate

Method

Soften gelatine in cold water and dissolve over boiling water.

Stir in sugar and orange juice.

Chill until beginning to thicken then beat till light and fluffy.

Fold in the chilled cream which has been whipped (lightly and carefully).

Fill into a prepared tart case or serve as a dessert.

Decorate with extra whipped cream and chopped pieces of ginger.

Bundy Rum Slice

(Beth Medlin, Woodgate)

Ingredients

152g butter

1 tablespoon cocoa

400g tin condensed milk

2 tablespoons Bundy rum

2 tablespoons cocoa

1 cup plain flour

½ cup icing sugar

½ cup coconut

½ cup sultanas ½ teaspoon vanilla

Topping: 10g chocolate

30g copha

Method

Melt butter and 1 tablespoon cocoa together over low heat.

Pour over sifted flour and icing sugar. Mix well.

Press into creased 28x18cm slab tin. Cook in moderate over for 10 minutes.

Mix remaining ingredients (except topping) and pour over hot base.

Cook in moderate over for 10 minutes. Cool.

Topping: Melt chocolate and copha over simmering water.

Mix well. Pour over cool slice. Refrigerate, cut into slices.

Suitable for freezing.

Crunchy Muesli Cookies

(Mavis Scherer, Bundaberg)

Ingredients

1 cup raw muesli

1 cup coconut

1 cup raw sugar

1 ½ teaspoons bi-carb soda

4oz butter

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons hot water

1 cup plain wholemeal flour

Method

Sift flour, then add muesli, coconut and sugar. Place butter and honey in a saucepan and stir over gentle heat until melted. Mix bi-carb in hot water and add to butter and honey. Pour into dry ingredients and mix well. Place teaspoonfuls on lightly greased tray.

Bake in a moderate oven.

Lime Jelly Cheesecake

(Marlene Betts, Bundaberg)

Ingredients

85g packet lime jelly

1 cup boiling water

250g packet shortbread biscuits

150g butter or margarine, melted

250g Philadelphia cream cheese

400g can condensed milk

½ cup thickened cream

1/3 cup lemon juice

Method

Make the jelly using one cup boiling water, stir to dissolve. Refrigerate till partly set.

Meanwhile, crush biscuits and add butter, mix until well blended.

Transfer crumbs to a 20cm spring form tin. Refrigerate while preparing the filling.

With an electric beater, cream the cheese then add jelly, milk, cream and lemon juice. Beat well.

Gently pour on to crumb crust, cover and refrigerate until set.

Decorate with extra whipped cream, sliced kiwi fruit or lime rind.

You can also use a tart shell instead of a biscuit crumb base.

Potato and Coffee Biscuits

(Noreen Hall, Burnett Heads)

Ingredients

1 cup mashed potato

2 eggs

100g butter

½ cup coconut

3/4 cup Bundaberg sugar

1 ½ cups self-raising flour

1 tablespoon instant coffee

2 tablespoons boiling water

Method

Pre-heat oven to 180C.

Cream together potato, butter and sugar until well blended. Beat eggs and add to cream mixture.

Stir in flour and coconut.

Dissolve coffee in water, add to mixture and stir well.

Roll into balls, about the size of 20c coins (if mix is too wet, add a little more flour).

Place balls on cold trays and press down with a fork.

Bake 15-20 minutes until golden.

Serve with coffee.

Cream Scones

(Shirley Baldwin, Bundaberg)

Ingredients

3 ½ cups self-raising flour

3 ½ dessertspoons icing

sugar

300ml cream (small bottle)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 level tablespoon baking powder

½ cream bottle of warm

water

Method

Put self-raising flour, baking powder, salt and icing sugar in a large basin.

Stir in the cream, then the half a bottle of warm water with the egg beaten into it (add extra water if necessary).

Put on a floured board and cut with a scone cutter.

Place on a greased and floured tray.

Bake for 15 minutes in a 220C gas oven.

DRINKS

Orange Julep

(Rhonda Dawson,

Bundaberg)

Ingredients

2 cups orange juice

½ cup Bundaberg sugar

½ teaspoon grated orange rind

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 sprig finely chopped fresh mint

1 large bottle of cold soda water

Method

Combine all the ingredients except the soda water. Chill thoroughly.

Just before serving, top up with the soda water and add some ice cubes.

Lemon Cordial

(Phyllis McGibbon, Childers)

Ingredients

6 lemons or limes

500g Bundaberg sugar

2 teaspoons citric acid

½ litre water

Method

Using a zester, remove thin strips of rind from citrus. Place in a bowl.

Bring water to the boil with the sugar and citric acid, stirring until sugar dissolves.

Pour over rind and stir in juice of citrus, cool.

Strain into a clean, sterilised bottle and seal. Refrigerate.

Mix a little of the lemon cordial with iced water or soda to make an exceptionally refreshing drink.

BUNDY SHOW: Shirley Baldwin holds a cute rabbit and shoe decorated iced cake at the Bundaberg Show. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN310513SHW13

Shirley's passionate about keeping cooking at the heart of our kitchens

IT'S little wonder Shirley Baldwin loves to bake - she was raised on a cane and dairy farm at South Kolan.

There was no electricity or phones then.

"Our fridge had to run off kerosene and I had to pump seven bottles every Saturday otherwise the fridge would run out of kerosene,” she said.

Back then Mrs Baldwin's family made their own butter and they didn't have power till she was about 16.

Mrs Baldwin, the president of the QCWA Hinkler branch, won her first state baking competition in 1980 with a chocolate bar cake.

"It was a surprise when the judges from the Brisbane Gas Company told me I had a future in cooking,” she said.

Mrs Baldwin went on to study a cooking course at TAFE and became accredited as a Queensland Country Women's Association food judge.

But her love of food all started from home with fresh and homegrown ingredients.

These days, she says, time is a factor in home cooking and there aren't enough cooking classes available to teach those wanting to learn.

"My grandmother and mother were very good cooks,” she said.

"Every evening meal was a different meat.”

"Sweets were yummy - sago, junket and rice - then the leftover rice was used to make a baked custard with the rice on the bottom, canary pudding.” Cooking had always been a passion for Shirley and her family. Whether it was a case of adding an egg yolk to enrich a custard or a special steamed plum pudding, meal times were always something to look forward to.

Her mother's scone recipe was specially crafted to ensure the pastries would be the perfect texture and you'll find it on these pages.

Mrs Baldwin has cooked for magazines, done live demonstrations and even had a spot on Channel 9's Brisbane Extra.

Shirley's tips: