Notorious prisoners of Long Bay

FROM the Houdini of jailbirds to razor-slashing prostitutes and crooked cops, Malabar's Long Bay jail has played host to a long list of depraved and diabolical criminals for more than 100 years.

Arguably Australia's most notorious prison, home to gallows and the infamous "electronic zoo" with its sensory depravation cells, Long Bay's past is chequered with controversy.

Opened in 1909 when Sydney's prisons were overflowing, the jail was initially for women and soon inmates were being transferred from Darlinghurst Gaol.

The state's penitentiary for men opened five years later and within two years the first man was hanged there.

For more than 20 years the gallows were used for murderers and rapists, including Edward Williams, who was hanged in 1924 for murdering his five-year-old daughter.

John "Jack" Kelly was the last man executed at Long Bay, in 1939 - the year World War II broke out.

Since then the prison has continued in infamy, particularly for Katingal Special Security Unit, coined the "electronic zoo".

INSIDE SYDNEY'S MEANEST PRISON

Katingal, planned in secret and opened in 1975, was an experimental prison with cement beds, in tiny cells with no windows.

It was designed for the state's most brutal killers and was meant to be escape-proof, but its design had weaknesses.

In the book Long Bay, author Patrick Kennedy said Russell "Mad Dog" Cox, who escaped from Katingal in 1977, was "one of the first people to notice the weaknesses". Katingal was terminated after a royal commission found it was inhumane and it was demolished in 2006.

The Southern Courier has prepared a list of 20 of the most notorious Long Bay jail inmates to have passed through the harrowed halls of Long Bay over the last century.

Arthur "Neddy" Smith

Arthur Neddy Smith leaves the Supreme Court in 1999 after he was acquitted of the 1986 murder of Sallie-Anne Huckstepp.

Convictions: Theft, armed robbery, drug trafficking, rape, murder

Current status: Incarcerated at Lithgow Correction Centre

"When I was working in New South Wales, just about everyone was corrupt and anything was possible." Neddy Smith's notoriety as one of Australia's most prolific career criminals peaked when his confessions led to the most extensive probe into police corruption in the state. The menacing 6'6 heroin dealer, armed robber and murderer has served multiple sentences in prison over the last 50 years. He spent 14 years in Long Bay. Despite suffering from Parkinson's, in April 2017 he attempted to escape custody at the Prince of Wales Hospital by speaking past prison guards.

Roger Rogerson

Roger Rogerson leaving the Supreme Court during his trial for the 2014 murder of Jamie Gao.

Convictions: Murder

Current status: Incarcerated at Long Bay

His name has become synonymous with police corruption and after serving time for perverting the course of justice and lying to the Police Integrity Commission he was ultimately jailed in 2016 at the age of 75 for murdering Sydney student Jamie Gao. He helped to lock up criminals such as Gary Purdey, Peter Haggart and Larry Foley and in 1980 was the recipient of the Peter Mitchell Award, NSW Police's highest honour. He was dismissed from the force in 1986 and was said to green light a string of organised crimes in the state. Former drinking buddy Neddy Smith and contract killer Christopher Dale "Mr Rent-A-Kill" Flannery are just some of the crime figures linked to the former cop.

Rene Rivkin

Rene Rivkin leaving St James Court while the jury makes a decision on his insider trading charge.

Convictions: Insider trading

Current status: Dead

One of Australia's most high profile white-collar criminals, Rivkin was a once a highly successful stockbroker, writer and a staple in the Australian media. In 1985 Business Review Weekly crowned him Stockbroker of the Year and his publication Rivkin Report was popular for its investment advice. The flamboyant millionaire even filmed a cameo appearance in beach and bikini TV show Baywatch back in the '90s. In 2003, Rivkin was convicted of insider trading over 50,000 Qantas shares and sentenced to nine months' periodic detention. Rivkin, spent time at Long Bay's Psychiatric hospital before heading to Silverwater. He became a recluse after divorcing his wife of 32 years and was said to have spiralled into depression. He took his own life on May 1, 2005, at the age of 60.

Darcy Dugan

Darcy Dugan attending his father's funeral at Rookwood Cemetery in 1965.

Convictions: Armed robbery

Current status: Dead

Dugan was a criminal Houdini, escaping from custody six times. In 1946, the bank robber made a daring escape from a prison tram travelling between Long Bay and Darlinghurst courthouse by cutting a hole in the tram's roof with a kitchen knife and squeezing out. He was on his way to face charges for escaping from a police vehicle a month before. Dugan was caught 37 hours later. His attempt to break out of Grafton Gaol in 1952 landed him in solitary confinement for which he went on a hunger strike. He was ultimately so weak he was transferred to Long Bay for medical treatment. In the end, he spent more than half his life in jail. He suffered from Parkinson's and died in 1991 at the age of 70 in his home in Glebe.

John Killick

John Killick at his home in Milsons Point.

Convictions: Armed robbery

Current status: Living in Sydney

Killick is famous for escaping Silverwater Jail after his girlfriend Lucy Dudko hijacked a helicopter. But Killick's first stint in prison was at Long Bay after he was caught flogging fake raffle tickets. He was barely 18. He became a repeat offender and even went on the run with one of his girlfriends, Jackie Hawes. The pair successfully robbed countless stores across Australia and were known as Australia's Bonnie and Clyde. In a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph Killick was quick to point out that his crimes were non-violent. Killick is now living in Sydney's Milson's Point after he was last released from prison in 2015.

Lindsay Rose

Confessed murderer and former paramedic Lindsay Rose is led from court in 1998.

Convictions: Murder

Current status: Incarcerated for life in Goulburn

When Lindsay Rose was being convicted in 1998 for the murder of five people, his barrister Stuart Littlemore QC told the Supreme Court he should receive a discounted sentencing because of his "meritorious behaviour" back in 1977. Rose, before his killing spree, was an ambulance officer and while off duty helped saved numerous lives at the Granville train disaster. Instead, Rose was given five consecutive life sentences for murdering standover man Edward Cavanagh, Carmelity Lee, Reynette Holford, Kerry Pang and Fatma Ozonal. The latter two were killed in a massage parlour on Valentine's Day in 1994. When police arrested him, he had been on the run for 18 months.

Peter Schneidas

Peter Schneidas, originally convicted of fraud, killed prison warder John Mewburn in 1979 and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Convictions: Murder, fraud

Current status: Dead

Schneidas was one of a list of murderers who, as a teenager, was sent to Tamsworth's Home for Boys in the 70s. The institution, was likened to a concentration camp for its brutal conditions. In 1975, the 17-year-old was imprisoned for fraud and moved to Grafton, a menacing adult prison. Four years later he attacked and killed Long Bay prison guard John Mewburn, smashing his head in with a steel claw hammer. He was moved to Goulburn and then, when he was to be shifted again to Bathurst in 1983, prison officers went on a nine-day strike, fearful the security of the jail was not adequate to detain him. He served time in solitary confinement and ultimately died in 1997, just months after his release from jail.

Kevin Simmonds

Kevin Simmonds committed suicide in Grafton Jail in 1966.

Convictions: Manslaughter, armed robbery

Current status: Dead

One of Australia's biggest manhunts was launched when 24-year-old Kevin Simmonds escaped from Long Bay Jail with 20-year-old Leslie Newcombe on October 9, 1959. He was serving a 15-year sentence for armed robbery. While on the run, they headed to Emu Plains prison farm looking for weapons where they bashed prison officer Cecil Mills to death with a baseball bat. Simmonds managed to stay on the run for 37 days. When he was recaptured, more than 500 people were reported to have lined the streets outside Central Police Court to cheer Simmonds. His evasion had landed him notoriety among the public. Simmonds committed suicide at Grafton Gaol in 1966.

Milton Orkopoulos

Former NSW Labor politician Milton Orkopoulos groomed teenage boys for sexual favours.

Convictions: Child sex offences, drug supply

Current status: Incarcerated at Long Bay

Convicted paedophile Orkopoulos, a former NSW state politician, is serving time in Long Bay for more than 30 offences relating to the sexual assault of a minor, indecent assault and supplying heroin and cannabis. Before his imprisonment he was Swansea state Labor MP and, by 2005, was on the front bench. He has since been expelled from the party. In 2008 he was ordered to serve at least nine years and three months in jail. The jury took a day to find him guilty of plying young boys with drugs in exchange for sexual favours. Orkopoulos' application for parole was denied in January this year after he failed to complete the sex offenders' program.

Archie "Mad Dog" McCafferty

Archibald “Mad Dog” McCafferty at Heathrow Airport while being deported back to Scotland after serving 23 years in prison.

Convictions: Murder

Current status: Living in Scotland

Serial killer "Mad Dog" McCafferty was just 24 when he led a group of youths on a spree of "thrill killings" across Sydney in 1973. During his trial the following year he said he was motivated to kill after hearing voices following the accidental death of his son. "This is how I feel in my mind and I just can't say I am not going to kill anyone else, because I think I am," he confessed. He was sentenced to life imprisonment at Long Bay. While in prison he was sentenced to a further 14 years for manslaughter for acting as a lookout while fellow inmate Kevin Gallagher stabbed prisoner Edward Lloyd 23 times in 1981 over a $90 debt. He was released in 1997 and deported to Scotland.

Russell "Mad Dog" Cox

Russell “Mad Dog” Cox during his extradition to Queensland.

Convictions: Armed robbery, kidnapping

Current status: Living in Queensland

Mad Dog Cox was the first to discover Australia's answer to Alcatraz prison had a weakness. He escaped from Katingal, the "electronic zoo", in 1977 after cutting through a bar with a hacksaw blade. He became one of Australia's most wanted and remained on the run for 11 years. Cox had been sent to Katingal after his first escape bid in 1975. He had attempted to shoot his way out of Long Bay's Metropolitan Reception Prison, along with Marco Motric and Allen Roy McDougall after the trio smuggled a Berretta pistol into the jail. He walked free from Grafton Jail in 2004 after serving 29 years.

Kate Leigh

Kathleen Leigh, better known as Kate Leigh, also known as the “Queen of Surry Hills”.

Convictions: More than 100, including assault, robbery, perjury, drug possession, consorting

Current status: Dead

The "Queen of Surry Hills", Kate Leigh was a notorious crime boss who ran brothels, sly grog shops and aided criminal outfits for 30 years until the taxation department sent her bankrupt in 1954. She was initially imprisoned in 1915 for seven years for giving a false alibi for Riley St Gang leader Samuel Freeman when he robbed Eveleigh Railway Workshops. Throughout the '20s and '30s her war with Tilly Devine, known as the Razor Gang Wars, plagued the streets of Sydney. She was back in Long Bay in 1930 for drug use and consorting and was known to continue running her illegal rackets from prison. Leigh died in 1964 at the age of 83. She was penniless and living in a small room in Surry Hills.

Tilly Devine

Sydney vice queen Tilly Devine in an undated photo.

Convictions: 204 including assault, prostitution, attempted murder

Current status: Dead

"Pretty" Tilly was at the helm of the criminal underworld during the inter-war years in Sydney. She fuelled the Razor Gang Wars of 1927-1931 and was known as the "Queen of Woolloomooloo", running a string of brothels. Before her rise to the top she was already well known to police, racking up 79 prostitution convictions. In 1925 she was locked up for two years in the Women's Reformatory in Long Bay for maliciously wounding a man with a razor. It was inside Long Bay that Devine was said to have hatched her plan to open her own brothels. At the height of her infamy she boasted of wearing more diamonds than the Queen, but she was broke when she died in 1970.

Bill Skaf

Convicted rapist Bilal Skaf in his mugshot.

Convictions: Rape

Current status: Incarcerated in Goulburn Jail

Described by Judge Michael Finnane during his sentencing as a "menace" to society, 20-year-old Bilal Skaf initially received 55 years jail for his part a series of gang rapes in 2000. "It is hard to believe young men brought up in Australia could behave like such wild animals," he said. In one act, a 16-year-old girl was lured from her home and gang raped at gunpoint. Skaf was initially detained in Long Bay, but after reports surfaced three fellow inmates planned to infect him with HIV positive blood, he was moved to Goulburn. Skaf's sentence was reduced on appeal to a maximum of 28 years.

Jarad Smith

Jarad Smith at Downing Centre Court.

Convictions: Aggravated dangerous driving causing death

Current status: Incarcerated in Long Bay

Jarad Smith, who was initially given a seven-year sentence for killing two pedestrians, is on the list for making the headlines again this year. Smith was on his P-plates when he mounted a footpath after an all-night drinking binge and killed Cathy Pracy and her partner Gary Kelly four years ago. But just last week it was alleged correctional officer Demmi Zeschke had been having a sexual relationship with Smith. It is reported that Zeschke lived on site at Long Bail and frequented the gym where Smith worked as a cleaner. While Zeschke has now resigned, the government is powerless to charge either with a criminal offence.

Neville Towner

Child killer Neville Raymond Towner.

Convictions: Rape, murder

Current status: Dead

Child killer Neville Towner was isolated in Long Bay's Special Protection Unit to protect him from fellow inmates. In 1989, the then 23-year-old bashed four-year-old Lauren Hickson over the head with a rock as he raped her before drowning her in the Nepean River. Her body was found with her shirt and singlet wrapped around her neck. Towner was sentenced to life in prison, but had his term reduced to 20 years in 2009. Lauren's mother Jurina Hickson said at the time of sentencing: "I would like to have had stamped on his file 'never to be released', but he will be old when he gets out". Towner died in June this year, just days away from learning if he was to be granted parole.

William "Mad Dog" Moxley

William Moxley was hanged at Long Bay Jail.

Convictions: Rape, murder

Current status: Dead

Moxley was marched towards the gallows in 1932 after he was found to have raped and murdered 21-year-old Dorothy Denzel and murdered her boyfriend Frank Wilkinson. . It was reported five seconds after Moxley stepped out of his condemned cell onto the trap door, the lever was pulled and dropped to off the scaffold. His execution was the first in eight years and at the time he was said to have accepted his fate and converted to Christianity. "If the world would only learn to love the Bible as I have during the last few days, there would be less crime in it," he wrote. His death came when the Labor government, which commuted death sentences to life in prison, was on the way out and as a result Moxley's appeal against execution was lost.

Raymond Denning

Raymond John Denning during his recapture.

Convictions: Armed robbery, assault

Current status: Dead

Raymond John Denning was a serial escape artist, famous for his Grafton jailbreak in 1980. While on the run he called for the closure of the jail's "bloody cages". "When all these sections are closed I will give myself up" he said 19 days after his escape. He was first locked up as an 18-year-old in 1969 at Parramatta. In 1972, he was back in jail for armed robbery. At 24 he nearly killed a prison guard with a claw hammer attempting to escape and was transferred to Grafton. For nearly 20 years Denning was either on the run or in prison, including stints in Long Bay. He was ultimately caught with Russell Cox in 1988, whom he later turned against when he became a police informant. He died in 1993 just seven weeks after he was released from prison.

Eric Turner

Eric Thomas Turner being taken to court charged with murder in 1948.

Convictions: Murder

Current status: Dead

Four-time murderer Eric Turner was the longest serving prisoner in NSW when he died in 2008 - he was also the last person to be sentenced to death in the state but his sentence was later commuted to life. In 1948, at the age of 20, Turner strangled his 15-year-old girlfriend Claire Sullivan and murdered her father Frank Sullivan with an axe. It was reported at the time that the girl's father had forbidden the pair from associating. Turner was released in 1970 but went on to fatally stab his mother-in-law and his 11-year-old stepson. He was 80 when he died of lung cancer at Long Bay, having served 56 of his last 59 years behind bars.

Mark Standen

Former NSW Crime fighter Mark Standen turned felon.

Convictions: Drugs import, supply and perverting course of justice

Current status: Incarcerated in Long Bay

Disgraced narcotics investigator Mark Standen joined the worst of those he locked up in Long Bay in 2011 when he was jailed for a maximum of 22 years for conspiring to import 300kg of pseudoephedrine, as well as taking part in the supply of the substance and conspiring to pervert the course of justice. In a conversation recorded between Standen and his co-accused Bill Jalalaty, the latter was heard suggesting the pair pay a Customs official up to $500,000 to get their drug shipment through. Justice Bruce James noted at the Standen's sentencing the 54-year-old had shown "no remorse" for betraying the badge.