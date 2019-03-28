Menu
Roadworks are getting underway.
$2 million freight corridor upgrade

28th Mar 2019 6:30 PM
WORK has started on a $2 million upgrade for the Isis Highway between the Elliott River and the Pine Creek Rd intersection.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said as one of the Bundaberg region's key freight corridors, the Palaszczuk Government was resurfacing and strengthening the 1.5km section of highway.

"On average, 4300 vehicles travel this section daily, with close to 20 per cent of these being heavy vehicles,” he said.

"Replacing the road surface will improve road safety, increase its lifespan and reduce future maintenance costs.”

Works will generally occur between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, and motorists are reminded to drive to conditions and observe all instructions from work crews and road signage.

The work is expected to be finished by late May, weather permitting.

