$2 million Burnett water study stage one complete

STAGE one of the Burnett water feasibility study is complete, with a strategic business case now available through the South Burnett Regional Council website.

The study aims to identify the long-term water needs of the region and develop a potential shortlist of options to meet those needs.

The 97 page document identifies the regions strong potential for economic and agricultural growth.

South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto said he is pleased to announce the completion of stage one.

“The initial Strategic Business Case has identified our strong regional potential to develop our economy and make a more significant contribution to Queensland’s Gross Domestic Product, Cr Otto said.

“The business case provides a road map for the development of water infrastructure that is needed to open up our region’s potential for agricultural and industrial development, along with population growth.

“Even if all our existing dams were full, we do not have enough water to grow the economy and bring more jobs into the region.

“We need to increase the total volume of water allocation available in the South Burnett, which will bring growth and enhance liveability for the region.”

Jacobs have been on the ground consulting with major water users and members of the community since late last year and have published several recommendations as part of the stage one business case.

Mayor Otto said these are exciting and region transforming options, which could enhance urban and rural liveability and economic potential for generations.

“Some of the identified key options in the South Burnett include constructing the Barlil weir, sourcing water from Wivenhoe Dam for Blackbutt irrigators and increasing water scheme reliability and converting Gordonbrook Dam to irrigation use,” Cr Otto said.

“This study has been a great opportunity for our region, and Council continues to work in partnership with other stakeholders to ensure we receive great outcomes.”

Stage two of the project will be a short-list of preferred options for the North and South Burnett.

In compiling this list consideration will be given to the technical feasibility, concept design, cost and social, economic and environmental assessments of each option.

The full report can be found here.