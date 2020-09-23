Menu
Treasurer Cameron Dick.
$2 million boost for disaster resilience

23rd Sep 2020 3:03 PM
QUEENSLAND'S 77 councils and one town authority will share in $2 million to better prepare for natural disasters as part the 2020-21 Get Ready Queensland program.

Funding will be administered by the Queensland Reconstruction Authority.

Queensland Treasurer and minister responsible for the QRA Cameron Dick said every Queenslander stands to benefit from the investment.

"This year has been like no other due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has tested the resilience of Queenslanders like never before," Mr Dick said.

"However, even as we battle a global health emergency and deliver Queensland's plan for economic recovery, we also remain committed to best preparing our communities for the natural disasters we regularly face.

"Our $2 million investment will be split between every council in Queensland and will be spent on disaster training exercises, community education materials, online disaster dashboards and COVID care packages.

"In particular it's great to see some councils using their grants to get essential supplies to our elderly, given many seniors are trying to restrict their movements while the threat of coronavirus remains.

"A number of local governments are also collaborating to maximise their Get Ready funding, including seven north-west councils who are pooling their grants to develop Bluetooth beacons that link to a regional disaster preparedness app," he said.

For more information on Get Ready Queensland visit getready.qld.gov.au.

