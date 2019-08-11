Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MILLIONAIRES: A Coast couple has one division one in Saturday’s Gold Lotto.
MILLIONAIRES: A Coast couple has one division one in Saturday’s Gold Lotto.
Offbeat

$1m lotto win comes from newsagency ‘on a streak’

Felicity Ripper
11th Aug 2019 1:42 PM | Updated: 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COAST couple say their lives were changed this morning when they woke to the news they were millionaires.

Regular customers of Wurtulla News, the middle-aged pair purchased their division one winning Lotto last night and now have $1,017,643 to their name.

Wurtulla News owner Wade Broderick said the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, had been staring at their Lotto ticket all night questioning whether they had really won.

"It was a pleasure to confirm that news with them this morning at the store and they were overcome with emotion," Mr Broderick said.

"They said it was life-changing and they are looking forward to the future.

"They also spoke about helping out their family."

Mr Broderick said the newsagency sold a division two ticket last week with another customer taking home about $10,000.

"We're on a winning streak," he said.

entertainment gold lotto gold lotto win newsagency
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    How you can help in couple's touching love story

    premium_icon How you can help in couple's touching love story

    Offbeat ALMOST five years ago, Nikita Grant and Alex Schuler met through mutual friends at a local gym in Bundaberg.

    Wolfe Brothers excited to be coming back to Bundy

    premium_icon Wolfe Brothers excited to be coming back to Bundy

    Entertainment Country music band on their way back to Bundy

    Mercy plea: Elderly crab nabber feels $8k pinch

    premium_icon Mercy plea: Elderly crab nabber feels $8k pinch

    Crime Steemson ran away from officers to try and dispose of evidence

    ‘Incredibly traumatic’: Ekka horse unexpectedly dies

    premium_icon ‘Incredibly traumatic’: Ekka horse unexpectedly dies

    News One of eight horses part of A Drovers Tale dies at Ekka