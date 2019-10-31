Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The nib foundation said the $1 million over four years will go towards supporting Indigenous-led programs to tackle the current 10-year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
The nib foundation said the $1 million over four years will go towards supporting Indigenous-led programs to tackle the current 10-year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
Health

$1m in dividends to fund indigenous health

31st Oct 2019 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM

One million dollars in unclaimed dividends from health insurer nib will be used to help fund health programs for Indigenous Australians.

In what's believed to be a first for corporate Australia, nib shareholders voted to change the company's constitution in 2017 to allow dividends unclaimed for five years to be transferred to the nib foundation, rather than going to the government.

The nib foundation said the $1 million over four years will go towards supporting Indigenous-led programs to tackle the current 10-year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

"We believe more needs to be done and we feel we have a responsibility to play our part," said nib foundation executive officer Amy Tribe.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police investigate Bunnings theft, wilful damage

        premium_icon Police investigate Bunnings theft, wilful damage

        News POLICE are investigating a matter, involving theft and wilful damage at Bunnings Warehouse.

        • 31st Oct 2019 1:34 PM
        Mystery surrounds huge pile of phones found at Baldwin Swamp

        premium_icon Mystery surrounds huge pile of phones found at Baldwin Swamp

        News Check out the photos and see if you recognise any

        Car loses trailer in Bruce Highway crash

        premium_icon Car loses trailer in Bruce Highway crash

        News Police remain on scene conducting traffic control

        • 31st Oct 2019 1:15 PM
        Strike action possible for North Burnett school

        premium_icon Strike action possible for North Burnett school

        Education North Burnett school authorised to take protected industrial action starting from...