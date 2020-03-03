Menu
3/569 Springs Rd, Agnes Water/real estate: Villa Prestige Properties
$1M BUY: Exclusive oceanfront home with private beach access

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 4:00 PM
AN EXCLUSIVE Agnes Water property with two private beaches, 30m swimming pool and tennis court has come up on the market.

Located inside the gated community of Rocky Point, 3/569 Springs Rd, Agnes Water, is one of the original homes within the estate.

Villa Prestige Properties licensed director David A. Perez said the beachfront property was well priced.

Listed at $1,250,000, he said other homes in the area had gone for $3 million.

"It represents an incredible price for what it is," Mr Perez said.

The four bedroom, four bathroom home comes with two private bungalows and overlooks Honeymoon Bay, the Coral Sea.

Mr Perez said it would make a perfect family getaway home or a nice addition to a property portfolio.

 

