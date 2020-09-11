Menu
CHANGE IN THE AIR: Concept plans for the $19 million redevelopment of Anzac Park in Bundaberg have been released.
News

$19m price tag on Anzac Park redevelopment

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
11th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
The Bundaberg Regional Council has revealed the future potential of Anzac Park should the multi-million redevelopment come to fruition.

The Bundaberg Riverside Recreation Park is a $19m redevelopment that will increase amenities in the Bundaberg CBD and represents one facet of the Riverside Masterplan and the Civic & Cultural Precinct Strategic Vision.

 

CHANGE IN THE AIR: Concept plans released for the $19 million redevelopment of Anzac Park in Bundaberg.
The development will feature water play facilities, a cultural hub overlooking the river, an outdoor event space and stage and improved access to the riverside walkway.

Employment during construction is expected to create 47 full-time equivalent jobs directly, with a flow-on of 58 FTE jobs.

 

CHANGE IN THE AIR: Concept plans released for the $19 million redevelopment of Anzac Park in Bundaberg.
The concept plans for Anzac Park were released along with plans for the new aquatic centre today.

Bundaberg Regional Council's executive director of strategic projects and economic development Ben Artup said the projects would require state and federal funding.

CHANGE IN THE AIR: Concept plans released for the $19 million redevelopment of Anzac Park in Bundaberg.
