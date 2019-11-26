Menu
Greg Armstrong was last seen in Maryborough on the morning of May 7, 1997.
1997 Cold case: Murder-accused to stand trial

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
26th Nov 2019 6:47 PM
A MAGISTRATE has committed a man charged with murder for trial in the Supreme Court.

Tony Boyd Carmichael is accused of the murder of Gregory Armstrong who was last seen alive in May 1997.

The decision comes after two days of witnesses giving evidence.

The court yesterday heard differing accounts of what allegedly happened to Armstrong.

Witness Les Ryan was asked by Carmichael’s defence counsel John McInnes if he was involved in an alleged fishing trip to a place called “The Jewhole”.

Mr McInnes said it was alleged Mr Ryan told Susan Messer on that trip he witnessed Armstrong being shot.

Mr Ryan said he’d never heard of such a place.

“I’ve never been fishing with him (Carmichael), I’ve never even been fishing in Maryborough at all,” he said.

Witness Alecia Younnie told the court there were many rumours that went around Maryborough about what may have happened.

“There were seven or eight rumours going around,” she said.

“I heard stories of (a man named) Roger being involved and Greg was shot in the back of the head … Roger was the rumoured shooter and someone else put the body in a barrel of acid.”

Another witness Robyn McCulough knew Carmichael as “Boydie” from the Tinana Hotel where she would go for an afternoon drink.

She said she’d heard Carmichael shot Armstrong in the forestry in the back of the head and buried him in a shallow grave.

She said she had heard Carmichael say he had nothing to lose and was going to jail anyway. Carmichael was remanded in custody.

