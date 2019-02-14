Drop everything: $199 flights to Hawaii

IT'S back - the Hawaii flight price that's so ridiculously affordable we had to do a double take.

Jetstar is offering flights to Honolulu from $199 from either Sydney or Melbourne as part of its Endless Beaches Sale - as cheap as we've ever seen for Hawaii flights.

Which is handy, because according to Jetstar's global travel survey of almost 30,000 people, Hawaii rates as the No.1 destination travellers wanted to visit in 2019.

It's also spruiking Bali fares from $179 from Brisbane, along with a stack of domestic destinations starting from $37 for Melbourne (Avalon) to Adelaide.

Going head to head with rival airline Tigerair's latest domestic flight sale, Jetstar's sale also includes Aussie hot spots such as the Whitsunday Coast, Ballina (Byron Bay), Cairns and the Gold Coast.

Jetstar's sale runs until Monday, February 18, unless sold out - but you'll want to get in quick to snap up the best fares.

The $199 Hawaii flights are available in late April / early May, with other beach sale fares on sale for travel dates between February and November.

Woo-hoo! We’re off to Waikiki.

Deals on offer in Jetstar's Endless Beaches include:

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Honolulu from $199 one way

Sydney to Honolulu from $199 one way

Sydney to Cairns from $99 one way

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Cairns from $105 one way

Brisbane to Whitsundays Coast from $58 one way

Adelaide to Gold Coast from $85 one way

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Gold Coast from $67 one way

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Ballina from $69 one way

Hobart to Sydney from $69 one way

Brisbane to Bali (Denpasar) from $179 one way

For details or to book visit jetstar.com

