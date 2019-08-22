Menu
CHARGED: Police will allege Benjamin Jansen was harbouring a dark, decades old secret.
Crime

1976 murder case mentioned in court

Katie Hall
by
22nd Aug 2019 10:45 AM
MURDER accused Benjamin Jansen today had his matter briefly mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Mr Jansen did not appear in the court but was represented by defence lawyer Mary Buchanan.

The court heard a brief of evidence had now been supplied to the defence, the contents of which would need to be discussed with Mr Jansen, who is currently remanded in custody at Maryborough Correctional Centre.

Mr Jansen, 69, was arrested at his Bundaberg home in July and charged with one count of murder and one count of stealing in relation to the 1976 cold-case murder of Rex Kable Keen.

Mr Keen was found dead in a Brisbane hotel on morning of August 14, 1976.

The matter was listed to be mentioned again on September 19 at 9am.

Mr Jensen was remanded in custody.

