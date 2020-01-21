1960s FLASHBACK: Letter to ed lashed out at Flipper

It wasn't the dolphin that was the problem, but the lack of morals, wrote EC in 1967.

It wasn't the dolphin that was the problem, but the lack of morals, wrote EC in 1967. Trevor Veale

THERE were many big issues in Bundaberg in 1967 - from growth at the port through to sugar farming and education.

They're all the big topics so important to our region that we're still discussing them today.

But it can be easy to forget that simple, everyday things that got locals talking.

One such issue was the focus of a letter to the editor in that year.

The letter, simply titled 'Flipper', was concerned with the TV show.

A Bundaberg reader confessed they'd penned a complaint to WBQ Channel 8 and also wished it to be printed in the paper.

"I must protest at the drivel being dished out to the children," the author, going only by the initials EC, wrote.

"I refer to that nauseating story titled Flipper.

"It is not the fish that I object to; he is probably very highly and cleverly trained, but the downright disobedient actions of the children concerned, and then the praise which is given them by their father for their actions.

"How would you suggest we teach our children to obey their parents when these glowing examples are before their eyes? I should say were before their eyes. They will not be watching this show again."

EC then said they wished that television stations would put more effort into encouraging youth to obey their parents.

"I have read where it is one of the most highly rated shows on television," they said.

"If this is so, then whoever rated it must have seen a different series to us, or has no children to be influenced by it.

"I appeal to you as a responsible adult to help guide today's youth in the path of parental obedience, at least."

The 1960s Flipper series ran for three seasons, with a total of 88 episodes.

It followed the story of a trainee ranger single dad, his kids and a clever dolphin living nearby.

Flipper's recognisable sound was actually a doctored kookaburra call.