1951: The year Bundy farmers were not ready for a drought

OLD PHOTOS: Aerial shots of Bundaberg taken around the early 1950's were found at the Meadowvale dump. Photo: Contributed

OLD PHOTOS: Aerial shots of Bundaberg taken around the early 1950's were found at the Meadowvale dump. Photo: Contributed Contributed

IT WAS not until mid-year that people began to worry about the absence of rain in the district in 1951.

After receiving more than one and a half times the annual average rainfall the previous year and useful rain in January, primary producers were unprepared for drought.

For the first time in the Port Curtis Dairy Association's history, the Bundaberg butter factory ran out of butter for several hours on May 18.

The shortage followed a huge increase in milk consumption since pasteurisation and "the worst autumn since 1902" according to manager Mr E Parsloe.

Opening the 37th annual Isis Show at Childers on June 5, Mr Jack Pizzey MLA renewed calls for irrigation, saying more than a million tons of cane had been lost to the Isis during drought periods.

"The irrigation of the Isis will be a task of tremendous magnitude, becoming more and more costly the longer it is deferred," he said.

"Whatever the future holds, whatever the crops we have to cultivate in the years to come, these rich and fertile lands will need a plentiful supply of water to ensure the continued prosperity of this district."

The worst frosts in 43 years could not have come at a worse time for farmers already suffering from the dry.

Frosts over the weekend of July 21 and 22 badly burnt sugar cane and destroyed thousands of pounds of produce in market gardens.

Temperatures fell as low as -3.9 degrees at Bingera, -1.7 at the Sugar Experiment Station and below freezing at Fairymead.

By September, consumers were beginning to turn to table margarine which was sixpence a pound cheaper and more readily available than butter.

There also was a chronic shortage of condensed and powdered milk as a result of the drought - just nine inches (229mm) of rain had fallen in Bundaberg since the end of January.

Bundaberg experienced its first "milkless" day on November 8 after the failure of milk supplies to the Port Curtis Dairy Co-operative Association.

Long range weather forecaster Inigo Jones offered some hope on November 16, suggesting good relief rains would soon be received overawide area.

But Mr Parsloe said farmers have not the faintest idea what they were going to feed their stock, with molasses unavailable and protein meal un-obtainable.

The current disastrous drought had caused dairy stock losses of more than 10,000 head valued at 150,000 pounds, he said.

On November 26, the NewsMail estimated district producers had suffered losses totalling 2 million pounds during the year.

Sugar output was down 48,247 tons and a total of 30,000 head of beef cattle and 1500 dairy cattle had died.

As a result 1000 seasonal workers would have to be absorbed elsewhere or face a slack season of eight months and many unemployed would have to leave the district.