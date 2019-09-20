1949-2019: Couple celebrates carnival again 70 years on

TOP: Joan and Roy Smith attended the first Carnival of Flowers and have returned to celebrate the carnival's 70th anniversary. RIGHT: Joan and Roy Smith when they were dating.

TOP: Joan and Roy Smith attended the first Carnival of Flowers and have returned to celebrate the carnival's 70th anniversary. RIGHT: Joan and Roy Smith when they were dating. Bev Lacey

A LOVED-UP couple who has been together since the 1940s attended the first Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers, and has returned for the 70th annual event.

Roy, 91, and Joan Smith, 87, made the five-hour trip from Bundaberg on Thursday to be in town for the festival, and reminisce on when they were first here together.

Mr Smith said back in September 1949, the pair had been dating for 14 months and lived in Goondiwindi.

They decided to make the 220km trip to the carnival as they thought it would be a "nice way to spend the weekend".

"We stayed at the Gladstone Hotel in the centre of the main street and of course we had separate rooms," he said.

"We had a wonderful time at the carnival. We loved the people, the parade and all the beautiful gardens."

The couple married in 1951 and had nine children.

This weekend they are joined in town by a few of their children and family members.

Mr Smith said he was looking forward to the weekend in Toowoomba.

"We wanted to come to the carnival this year because it is the 70th anniversary and we thought it would be great to celebrate the occasion," he said.

"We feel privileged to be able to make the visit and relive the wonderful memories from all those years ago.

"We are looking forward to catching up with family, experiencing the carnival again 70 years on from our first visit and attending the Mayoral Garden Party.

"It will be great to see the parade and to visit the gardens around the city."