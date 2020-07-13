1920-1970: 50 years of news in Bundaberg

Bourbong Street looking east circa 1920s. Photo courtesy of Picture Bundaberg

1920 - Fire destroys foundry. At the time, it was the region's most fierce fire incident. The Bundaberg Foundry, on the northern bank of the Burnett River, was alight. The reporter at the scene reported horrific green flames "crawling like demons" from the building. The most valuable portion of the building was saved, after a massive effort from firefighters and local helpers. The next day, daylight revealed the devastation of the fire. It put more than 100 people out of work and threatened more than 50,000 pounds worth of orders.

1921 - Bert's flight rewrites record books. Aviator Bert Hinkler covered the 700 miles from Sydney to Bundaberg in his tiny Arvo Baby in eight hours and 40 minutes. It was a new record and it was set on April 11.

1922 - PM comes to town. Prime Minister William 'Billy' Hughes was the talk of the town when he arrived in Bundy.

At the time, he had so far served almost seven years in the top job.

Giving a talk at the Olympia Theatre, Hughes told the audience he had decided to tour Australia in order to see for himself the conditions that people were living in.

The PM told an audience, including hundreds of diggers, that the government would continue to go from strength to strength in maintaining its policies - including the White Australia Policy.

Hughes said the policy meant "life or death for Bundaberg".

1923 - Little boy goes missing. Mrs Simpson of Gin Gin reported to Constable Carmody that her son Alfred Arthur was missing.

The 18-month-old vanished around 6pm from their home in the bush.

Constables Artherton and Carmody instigated a search and about 6.50am the next day the little boy was found.

He was about two miles from his home, asleep in an exhausted condition and blue from exposure to the cold.

Though he suffered swollen feet, he was revived with a hot drink and some warm clothes.

It was the year that a 14-foot crocodile was spotted at Elliott Heads on the main beach.

Reports stated it would have been shot had anyone had a rifle, but the croc made no attempt to escape.

1924 - Another PM comes to town. This time, it was Prime Minister SM Bruce, who arrived by special train and addressed a public meeting the Queen's Theatre.

He had been told there was just one topic on everyone's minds - the sugar industry.

1925 - A swearer gets tracked down. It was a different era in the 1920s.

Back in 1919, an offender had been sentenced to a one pound fine for using obscene language but fled town soon after.

All seemed well until the potty-mouthed offender was sitting on the steps of a local pub only to be recognised by the eagle-eyed Constable M Scullion.

The Police Magistrate gave him an extension of three days to pay up.

1926 - Flea plague comes to Bundy. There was a plague in town, but it was little biters that were the perpetrators.

The attention of the health inspector was brought to Bundy amid reports of animals, especially dogs, suffering from a flea epidemic.

The drought was blamed for what was said to ground "swarming" with domestic fleas.

1927 - Blaze takes out mill. A day-long blaze on April 28 destroyed the Millaquin Sugar Mill stores, consuming 2800 tonnes of refined sugar, 100 tonnes of syrups and damaged the refinery.

The bill was estimated to be around $250,000.

1928 - "Cone of silence" for Bundy. After much pressure, the Bundaberg Post Office introduced a silence telephone cabinet in an idea first mooted inside the NewsMail.

In a technological tough for the era, the area included an automatic lighting arrangement.

1929 - Campaign for better road to Goodwood. Residents travelling between Goodwood and Bundaberg were desperate for a better road and started collecting funds to pay for repairs.

At a meeting of the Mercantile Association on October 17 a request for endorsement of a subscription list received favourable consideration.

Lorraine Bell on board the TMV Sapphire at Lady Musgrave Island, circa 1938. The tourist marine vessel, operated by Stan Bell, was one of the first to take tourists to Lady Musgrave Island on cruises in the late 1930s. Courtesy of Picture Bundaberg

1930 - Bundy had Ipswich over a barrel on celebs. Bundaberg boasted more celebs than Ipswich in 1930. Bundy was listed as the birthplace of "every prominent man" at the time.

Celebs included Bert Hinkler, Gladys Moncrieff, Molly de Gunst, sprinters Tommy Miles and Dave Smith and long-distance runner Miss Powell.

1931 - Blow torch explodes. A blow torch exploded while a man was repairing a room at the General Hospital, now known as Bundaberg Hospital.

The room quickly filled with flames, however they were confined to the room and extinguished.

Forty pounds of damage was done, however. The workman, Mr R Harte, sustained serious burns.

1932 - Special award for Bert Hinkler. In recognition of his South Atlantic flight and other achievements, the Guild of Air Pilots awarded Bundaberg's famous aviator Bert Hinkler the Johnston Memorial Prize.

1933 - Bundy goes Italian. The paper reported that Italians had taken over Watawa Plantation, with the presumption that it would be the beginning of big numbers of Italian migrants in the region.

Reports said they were interested in growing sugar cane.

1934 - Low population hurts region. A lack of population growth in the country was said to be to blame for 1000 men and boys losing their jobs several weeks earlier than usual as the crush came about.

The sugar cane crushing season had to be wound back due to there not being enough people to buy the sheer amount of sugar the region could produce.

1935 - Nose finds opium. A police officer relied on his sense of smell to sniff out an opium stash.

A man employed as a cook in a city hotel had just a small quantity of the drug but the officer was able to sniff it out.

1936 - Fridges come to the Metropolitan Hotel. The Met had its first taste of refrigeration when the saloon bar was renovated for Christmas, with newly installed fridges part of the revamp.

The room also featured a wireless and other conveniences.

1937 - Farmers start to power up. It was an era of growing technology and south Kalkie farmers were anxious to have electric cables extended into their area without delay.

Their request was not just to have light, but also to electrify farm equipment and or irrigation.

1938 - Snake-busting hound makes the news. Fairymead man Aubrey Murray was thrilled to announce that his loyal cattle dog bitch had killed 20 snakes in three weeks, including a black snake more than 5ft long and two large brown snakes in the space of 10 minutes.

1939 - A dental clinic for those not doing well financially was established at Bundaberg Hospital.

The clinic was built to serve those living on less than 300 pounds per year - or $26,364.01 in today's currency.

Joe Toft's modified cane loader is put to use on his family farm at Avoca in the early 1940s. Contributed by Cal Toft

1940 - Bushes banned from the CBD. Christmas trees were no longer welcome in the city heart in the year 1940.

The Mercantile Association had requested the council outlaw allowing the bushes on veranda posts during Christmas time.

Ald Child said it was a custom the city could do without and it was a wonder no one had had their eye poked out by one of the bushes.

1941 - There were calls for a new courthouse and calls to temporarily move the courthouse to Maryborough St after rooms had become so crowded at the original site that some people had to work outdoors under trees.

1942 - A letter writer wrote to the paper blaming problem drinking on a shortage of tea. Edward L Williams of Bingera remarked that the "drink evil" was due to tea rations not being generous enough.

1943 - There was an egg laying contest in July, with the Poultry Club's event a big success. W Gough won the sections for white leghorns (189 eggs) and Rhode Island reds (191 eggs).

1944 - Racism was talked about in the Bundaberg paper, with a letter to the editor congratulating the then editor of the paper for penning a piece on the need to change racist attitudes.

Jas W Harris wrote that it was shocking that some people of some races were still being barred from certain shops in town.

1945 - Childers' Churchill St got its name when the Isis Shire Council decided to make good on a suggestion from the Childers Chamber of Commerce to rename Main St in honour of Winston Churchill.

1946 - A Swiss saanen nanny goat made history when she was flown from Sydney to Brisbane and then taken by train to Bundaberg so her milk could be given to a sick man.

1947 - Bundaberg's population hit a new high with 4455 people joining the city in 14 years. There were 11,466 people in the city in 1933.

1948 - A waterhole on Gavegan St, known as Gavegan Lake, was filled in by the council. North Bundaberg residents had requested the action via a petition.

1949 - A man won the right to divorce his wife in the Supreme Court in Brisbane after she admitted she was pregnant and he was not the father.

The Maryborough St labourer petitioned for divorce on the grounds of his wife's ongoing affair with a North Bundaberg bus driver.

EARLY DAYS: The Tantitha tennis courts, now known as Drinan Park, on George and Powers Sts in the early 1950s. Photo: contributed contributed

1950 - Woolworths took a local chemist to court. Jack B Heaps who had been a Bourbong St chemist for 20 years, was taken to court in a fight for his shop space that his landlord Woolworths believed was needed for a dress shop. Mr Heaps argued he was unable to find a suitable alternative. Woolworths' request was rejected.

1951 - It was a bad fire season in Bundaberg in 1951, with nine fires reported on one particularly bad day. The worst fire, at Sims Rd from Barolin St to Targo St, threatened eight homes.

1952 - Gin Gin got powered up with electricity being switched on on August 22 in a ceremony witnessed by 2000 people. The occasion included a barbecue and brass band.

1953 - Square dancing became so popular in Bundaberg that a group known as the Bundy Squares was formed. It was originally introduced to help assimilate migrants.

1954 - There were no NewsMails to be found on December 20 and 21due to a strike by members of the Printing Industry Employees Union.

1955 - A 64-year-old man found himself in court for his 83rd conviction for drunkenness on March 2. The man was found in a helpless condition on Walker St after drinking methylated spirits. He was convicted and fined.

1956 - The polio immunisation program kicked off in Bundaberg on July 14, 276 school students getting their first jab. Mt Perry was next on the list. By December 8, 20,368 injections had been given at 74 schools in the district.

1957 - A report revealing that marriages of girls as young as 12 were not unheard of led to Archbishop James Duhig calling for girls to marry no earlier than age 19 and age 21 for boys.

1958 - Two fishermen had a lucky escape on April 9 after spending a night clinging to the mast of their trawler. It had struck a submerged object off the coast of Moore Park and sprang a leak.

Skipper William Bartlett, 17, said they climbed down to the deck and swam the half-mile to shore where they were found by some fellow fishermen.

1959 - Things got heated in a council meeting when a discussion on a proposed new Gin Gin Monto Rd route turned violent.

Chairman Councillor Thomas Campbell was punched and knocked unconscious by another councillor at the Kolan Shire's monthly meeting. He was revived by a doctor and did not take action.

Ken Pascoe during the mid-1960s in his very first car - a Morris Minor convertible. Photo Contributed Contributed

1960 - The newspaper reported on a man who made a pet of a fox he caught in a rabbit trap on the banks of Saltwater Creek. George Seabrook of Toonburra St became the owner of the month-old animal.

1961 - A man was injured at his house at Bingera sugar plantation when a bullet meant for a snake got him instead.

Boilermaker Roy McLellan was struck under the left eye and shoulder by a 28-gauge shotgun, he was taken to hospital along with his wife who was suffering from shock.

1962 - A 73-year-old Bundaberg grandmother returned home after driving her car more than 18,000 miles around New Zealand and Australia.

Mrs I Dahms was accompanied by a 75-year-old friend from Maryborough.

1963 - The only known octopus to be captured in the Miriam Vale area during recent years was reeled in by well-known angler Harry Dahl at Windmill Creek.

1964 - Beatle mania struck Bundy when their first full-length movie was screened in the region.

Girls were heard screaming in the theatre during the movie's week-long run.

1965 - Watermelon growing was a cut-throat business in Bundy with reports some farmers were guarding their crops with shot guns to deter thieves.

Two canecutters were seen in court that year, where they were fined for stealing melons.

1966 - Fire started by a lightning strike burnt out at least 700 tonnes of cane on the Toft Bros Farmlands property, North Isis, during a severe storm.

1967 - Bundaberg became one of the first regions outside Brisbane to employ a full-time female bank teller.

Melba Simpson trained at a teller school in Brisbane for her role.

1968 - Elvis (kind of) comes to town. About 10,000 people flocked to see Elvis Presley's limousine on display at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

The fundraising event saw queues of people stretched out to Bourbong St to see the precious vehicle.

1969 - At the time, Bundaberg grew more than half of Australia's frozen beans.

The year's harvest of about 7.25 million tonnes was worth $1 million. At today's prices, that haul would fetch an estimated 20 times that amount.

1970 - Police drew batons in a bid to control crowds of youths who went berserk outside the Bundaberg Post Office in an orgy of destruction and larrikinism on New Year's Eve, 1970.

The NewsMail reported on January 2 that an eyewitness described the incidents as "really frightening".

"You would have to see it to believe it, the witness said.

"If this is a sample of our young generation then God help us."

Bins were set on fire, windows were smashed and other items in the CBD had been trashed.