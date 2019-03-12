19 people police want to speak to in Bundaberg

CAN YOU HELP? Do you know any of these people.

CAN YOU HELP? Do you know any of these people. QPS

CAN you help Bundaberg police solve a bunch of unsolved crimes?

Officers have released images of 10 people they believe may be able to help with investigations into a series of crimes across the region.

The offences include break and enter, wilful damage and the theft of a bicycle.

The oldest case stretches back six months to September last year.

Police want to speak to this man (left) about a stealing offence that happened about 5pm on Monday, March 4, on Takalvan St in Svensson Heights. Reference: QP1900459601

This man may be able to help police with investigations into a wilful damage offence committed on Woongarra St, Bundaberg, about 2.20am on New Year's Eve. Reference: QP180245775

Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured about a wilful damage offence that happened about 2.20am on New Year's Eve on Woongarra St in Bundaberg. Reference: QP180245775

The man in this image may be able to help police investigating the theft of a bicycle. The bicycle was stolen from See St in Bargara about 7.55pm on Saturday, February 23. Reference: QP1900404422

Officers would like to speak to this man about a bicycle theft on See St in Bargara about 7pm on Saturday, February 23. Reference: QP1900404422

This man may be able to help with investigations into stealing from a vehicle on Princess St in Bundaberg East. The offence happened about 5pm on Thursday, February 7. Reference: QP1900269821

Police want to speak to this man about a shop stealing offence that happened about 9pm on September 30 on the Bruce Highway at Apple Tree Creek. Reference: QP1801820841

Officers investigating a shoplifting offence that was committed on Maryborough St, Bundaberg, about 8.50am on Thursday, February 21, would like to speak with this man. Reference: QP1900363628

Police want to speak to this man about a shoplifting offence that happened about 9.20am on Tuesday, February 19, on Maryborough St in Bundaberg Central. Reference: QP1900349185.

Police wish to speak to this man about a shop stealing offence on Takalvan St, Bundaberg, about 2.25pm on Thursday, February 21.Reference: QP1900366745 QPS

This woman may be able to help officers with their investigations into a shop stealing offence about 1.10pm on Sunday, March 3, on Takalvan St, Bundaberg. Reference: QP1900439844 QPS

Police would like to speak with this man about a shop stealing offence on Maryborough St, Bundaberg Central, about 5.40pm on Monday, February 11. Reference: QP1900294643 QPS

This woman may be able to help police investigating a shop stealing offence on Maryborough St, Bundaberg Central, about 5.40pm on Monday, February 11. Reference: QP1900294643 QPS

This man may be able to help investigations into a shop stealing offence on Takalvan St, Avoca, about 3.35pm on Monday, February 11. Reference: QP1900293923 QPS

Police want to speak to this man about a stealing offence committed about 4.20pm on Thursday, December 20, on Barolin St, Bundaberg Central. Reference: QP1802387186 QPS

This man may be able to help police investigating a shop stealing offence about 12.15pm on Thursday, February 21, on Walker St, Walkervale. Reference: QP1900365532 QPS

Police would like to speak to this man about a break and enter that happened about 2.45am on Wednesday, February 13, on Hinkler Avenue in Bundaberg North. Reference: QP1900303731 QPS

Officers would like to speak to this man about their investigations into a shop stealing offence on Takalvan St Bundaberg, about 1.45pm on Monday, January 14. Reference: QP1900096512 QPS

A police spokeswoman said members of the public should not approach anyone they believed to be depicted in the images.

Instead, they are asked to phone PoliceLink on 131 444 and quote the relevant reference number.