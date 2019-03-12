19 people police want to speak to in Bundaberg

CAN you help Bundaberg police solve a bunch of unsolved crimes?
Officers have released images of 10 people they believe may be able to help with investigations into a series of crimes across the region.
The offences include break and enter, wilful damage and the theft of a bicycle.
The oldest case stretches back six months to September last year.
A police spokeswoman said members of the public should not approach anyone they believed to be depicted in the images.
Instead, they are asked to phone PoliceLink on 131 444 and quote the relevant reference number.