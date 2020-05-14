19 people appearing in Bundaberg court today
EACH day a number of people face the Bundaberg Court on a range of different charges.
Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
Box, Jacob Bradley
Broome, Stuart Wayne John
Craig, Shiree
Forrester, Damien Lachlan
Grey, Charlene Bridget
Hetherton, Michael James
Holman, Constantine Jared
Jones, Rachael Shannon
Kohler, Bradley James
Owens, Christine Louise
Owens, Michael Patrick
Ozturk, Naim
Restell, Matthew Dee
Rose, Clinton Andrew
Rowe, Justus George
Saunders, John Raymond
Smith, Juanita Joy
Stone, Benjamin Neil
Suzgun, Evren