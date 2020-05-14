19 people appearing in Bundaberg court today

EACH day a number of people face the Bundaberg Court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Box, Jacob Bradley

Broome, Stuart Wayne John

Craig, Shiree

Forrester, Damien Lachlan

Grey, Charlene Bridget

Hetherton, Michael James

Holman, Constantine Jared

Jones, Rachael Shannon

Kohler, Bradley James

Owens, Christine Louise

Owens, Michael Patrick

Ozturk, Naim

Restell, Matthew Dee

Rose, Clinton Andrew

Rowe, Justus George

Saunders, John Raymond

Smith, Juanita Joy

Stone, Benjamin Neil

Suzgun, Evren