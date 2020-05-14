Menu
Bundaberg Court House
19 people appearing in Bundaberg court today

Geordi Offord
by
14th May 2020 8:12 AM
EACH day a number of people face the Bundaberg Court on a range of different charges.   

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.   

Box, Jacob Bradley  

Broome, Stuart Wayne John   

Craig, Shiree  

Forrester, Damien Lachlan   

Grey, Charlene Bridget   

Hetherton, Michael James   

Holman, Constantine Jared   

Jones, Rachael Shannon   

Kohler, Bradley James   

Owens, Christine Louise   

Owens, Michael Patrick   

Ozturk, Naim   

Restell, Matthew Dee   

Rose, Clinton Andrew   

Rowe, Justus George   

Saunders, John Raymond   

Smith, Juanita Joy   

Stone, Benjamin Neil   

Suzgun, Evren

