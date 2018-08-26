Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

18th birthday stabbing attack
News

18th birthday party brawl as knife-wielding man attacks

ssawyer
by ssawyer
17th Nov 2017 10:18 AM | Updated: 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18TH birthday celebration has descended into violence after an early-morning brawl erupted on a Sunshine Coast street today.

Just before 4am police were called to Arwen Street, Maroochydore, to reports of a man armed with a knife attacking a group of teenagers.

9 News is reporting the group was dropping off a friend after an 18th birthday celebration at a unit block when the armed man came out of a property and attacked the group.

A police media spokesman said their information was that a vehicle had been egged, sparking a brawl.

As a result one man suffered gashes to his head and was taken to hospital.

9 News is reporting the birthday girl herself was dragged along the road and suffered cuts to her face.

INJURED: The birthday girl who was reportedly dragged along a road by a man this morning.
INJURED: The birthday girl who was reportedly dragged along a road by a man this morning. 9 News

The spokesman said there were two male victims as a result of the brawl, with one of them taken to hospital for treatment of the head wounds.

He said police were speaking to two people at the moment as they investigated the incident, but nobody had been charged yet over the wild brawl.

He couldn't confirm whether a knife had been used during the attack.

Related Items

community crime editors picks maroochydore police sunshine coast violence
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    LISTEN: Man stranded in ocean after boat hits whale and sinks

    LISTEN: Man stranded in ocean after boat hits whale and...

    Breaking A MAN has been rescued from the ocean overnight, after his boat hit a whale and sank leaving him floating alone in the water.

    Pensioner's puzzling behaviour at pokie venues

    premium_icon Pensioner's puzzling behaviour at pokie venues

    Crime He sabotaged the beer and tried to break in

    Man on brain tumour drugs, booze kicks cop in arrest-struggle

    premium_icon Man on brain tumour drugs, booze kicks cop in...

    Crime Man who kicked cop while being forced into a paddy wagon sentenced

    DEVELOPMENT: Bargara high-rise back on

    premium_icon DEVELOPMENT: Bargara high-rise back on

    Council News Application for nine-storey Bargara high-rise back on table

    Local Partners