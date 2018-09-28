$1.8m refurbishments on way for dated courthouse

ARTIST'S IMPRESSION: Proposed Bundaberg Courthouse and Public Offices designed by John Hitch for the Department of Public Works and built in 1958.

ARTIST'S IMPRESSION: Proposed Bundaberg Courthouse and Public Offices designed by John Hitch for the Department of Public Works and built in 1958. Queensland State Archives

A DISTRICT Court judge has thrust the "dated" facilities of the Bundaberg Courthouse into the limelight after a high-profile trial was transferred to Brisbane, where the proceedings might take place inside a more modern building.

Judge William Everson this week said the Bundaberg Courthouse, built in 1958, was basic and pointed out the "relatively small area where the jury panel, members of the public and the defendant all enter and possibly congregate" in the courthouse.

"In the courtroom there is no seating for prospective reserve jurors ... and the courtroom itself is small and dated. There is nothing like the separation between the jury and the lawyers ... and the judge and the public.

"(And) the police station is some distance from the courthouse, making it more difficult to maintain an appropriate security presence." Since its opening in 1958, the building has undergone one update, recorded on a plaque on display at the facility as at October 1, 1997.

Acknowledging the dated elements at the regional facility, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice and the Attorney-General said the Bundaberg Courthouse was expected to undergo a refurbishment in early 2019, which is expected to finish by early 2020.

"The Department has allocated up to $1.8 million to undertake refurbishment work to the Bundaberg Courthouse," they said.

"It is currently in the early design stage with consideration being given to the exact scope of the project."