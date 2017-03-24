$1.8m facility opens for region's lost and stray animals

NEW FACILITY: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey officially opens Qunaba Animal Management Facility with Kingsley, a local representative of the canine community.

THE region's lost or stray animals will be now be cared for in a new $1.8 million facility, following the completion of Bundaberg Regional Council's purpose built Qunaba Animal Management Facility.

The council's health and regulatory services spokesman Peter Heuser said the new facility would almost double its existing pound capacity and address current and future needs.

"The fact that council responded to a staggering 27,197 animal management requests between 2012 and 2016 resulting in 6755 impounded animals clearly demonstrates the onus is on council to provide a suitable facility to meet what is seen by our residents as a priority operational area,” he said.

"This up-to-date facility will be fully functioning in coming weeks and will replace council's existing outdated and somewhat inefficient pound on University Dr.

"The facility includes 30 dog kennels, which is a significant increase from our current capacity of 18 kennels. It can also cater to cats, livestock and animals with litters.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the completion of the project, undertaken by local contractor Murchie Constructions, included the installation of solar panels and rainwater tanks to reduce the operational costs.

Cr Dempsey said the project would not have been possible without the significant funding contribution by the State Government.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the Queensland Government was proud to support the new facility through a $720,000 grant, about 40% of the construction cost.