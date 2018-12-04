18C complainant facing bankruptcy

A UNIVERSITY staffer who ran a doomed racial smear lawsuit against three Brisbane students is facing possible bankruptcy.

Former Queensland University of Technology student Alex Wood, of Coochiemudlo Island in Moreton Bay, has filed a creditor's petition against Cynthia Prior, also known as Cindy Prior, in the Federal Circuit Court.

Mr Wood is seeking Ms Prior be forced to pay $106,754 in legal costs she was ordered to pay by Justice Michael Jarrett in December 2016.

Ms Prior now lives in the southeastern Perth suburb of Carlisle, court documents state.

The case is due in court in Brisbane on Thursday.

Prior has previously raised donations on fundraising page GoFundMe, to pay her legal costs.

It is the second time Prior has faced bankruptcy proceedings.

In July last year she defeated attempts to bankrupt her by paying about $4000 owing to Mr Woods friends Jackson Powell and Calum Thwaites.

Alex Wood is suing Cindy Prior for costs.

Cindy Prior at a previous court appearance

Prior unsuccessfully sued the students for $250,000 in damages over Facebook posts they made, claiming she was unable to continue working face-to-face with white people.

The students posted comments to Facebook after Prior asked Mr Wood to leave an indigenous-only computer lab at the QUT on 28 May 2013.

Prior asked Mr Wood whether he was Aboriginal, telling him the computers were for indigenous students.

Justice Jarrett found the Facebook posts were not racist and what Woods posted was rallying against racial discrimination.