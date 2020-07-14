Menu
Bundaberg Paramedics simulate reviving a man who collapses.
$180,000 donation to give Wide Bay QAS new mannequins

Crystal Jones
14th Jul 2020 2:30 PM
LEARNING to save lives will be made easier with a donation of $180,000 to provide Wide Bay paramedics with nine new training mannequins.

The donation was made with the help of the Local Ambulance Committee of Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

The organisations are made of volunteers who fundraise for ambulance services as well as providing first aid awareness.

 

QAS acting manager of clinical education Gavin Becker.
Three mannequins will be placed at the QAS Education Unit in Bundaberg, while a further three will go to Bundaberg Station, two to Hervey Bay Station and one to Childers Station.

QAS acting manager of clinical education Gavin Becker said the mannequins were so hi-tech some of them even had lips that turned blue.

"It's really important for these guys in their downtime to practice their skills and practice simulations.

Mr Becker said a mannequin that paramedics were training on for a demonstration was worth $45,000 alone.

"It can ventilate itself, it can show spontaneous breathing, the lips can turn blue.

 

Bundaberg LAC president Desley Cunnington.
"They're able to do all the skills they want on this mannequin above and beyond the other mannequins that we have.

Mr Becker said the donation was a great contribution for paramedic education in the Wide Bay.

Bundaberg LAC president Desley Cunnington said fundraising and bequests had helped raise the funds for the vital gear.

"We do a budget every year and we ask every year for what's needed and it's what they felt was needed and we thought so as well so we've gone ahead and gone with Queensland Ambulance to obtain these mannequins."

