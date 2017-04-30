18 ways the Bundaberg region is absolutely smashing it

THE Bundaberg region is on the rise.

We take a look at the businesses, inventors, projects and innovation that is leading us to the next era of our progress.

GAZZA: Jeanette and Peter McElligott celebrate Bundy Bowl and Leisures twenty first birthday. Mike Knott BUN050417GAZZA1

1. Bundy Bowl & Leisure Complex

It was one of the first family leisure centres in Australia when it opened 21 years ago, and now businesses all over the country look to them for inspiration.

Bundy Bowl & Leisure Complex co-owner Jeanette McElligott said in April, the business celebrated 21 years of success in what could sometimes be a challenging environment.

"We're in a poor region, but we've used a bit of creativity to make it work,” she said.

Mrs McElligott, who runs the business with husband Peter, said leading the way in their business realm was all about thinking outside the box.

"We've had many centres come to our centre,” Mrs McElligott said.

"People from as far as Melbourne and as far north as Townsville.”

The key to success according to Mrs McElligott?

"It takes work and creativity and other elements to pull it all together,” she said.

2WHEELBOARD: Inventor Demetrias Rejtano.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN100616WHEEL1

2. Inventor making waves

Bundaberg man Demetrias Rejtano was a humble concreter when he came up with the idea to make a two-wheel board.

The board is said to feel like a mixture of a surf board and snow board - while eliminating the need to find the correct terrain to use it.

Mr Rejtano's invention has taken him from strength to strength, with tens of thousands of orders worldwide and invitations to meet with Saudi Arabian royalty.

He also featured on national television when he starred on reality TV show the Shark Tank.

"If I want something I make it happen,” Mr Rejtano told the NewsMail.

VOTE NOW: Pick your top Bargara drop for the GABS Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers 2016 countdown. Bargara Brewing Company's Jack Milbank. Mike Knott BUN161216BEER1

3. Bargara Brewing Company

The Bargara Brewing Company keeps on going strong, with the craft brewery expanding to can its own beer.

The company is ramping up production after signing new deals to supply selected Dan Murphy's, First Choice Liquor and Liquorland bottleshops across the state, as well as interest from China.

The Bundaberg Rum Distillery is a must-do for all road trippers. Photo: Bundaberg Rum

4. Bundy Rum

Bundaberg Rum has taken the gong for being the world's best rum - twice in a row.

The win was one of three the company took out at two separate awards events: the 2017 World Drinks Awards (London), and the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Senior brand manager Duncan Littler said it was a fantastic result and was chuffed they were able to back it up after the win last year.

Alowishus gelato maestro Libby Harvey with a Christmas inspired gelato. Mike Knott BUN291116GELATO2

5. Cafe economy

Bundaberg cafe owners are not afraid of a little innovation.

In April, popular cafe Alowishus Delicious announced it would be embarking on a new venture by franchising their business.

In 2016, cafe Indulge beat out the rest of the state to be named the Brisbane Times Good Food Guide 2016 People's Choice winner.

MON REPOS: Department of Environment and Heritage Protection Chief Scientist Dr Col Limpus released a satellite-tagged flatback turtle named Wave Rider. Mike Knott BUN121216TURTLE4

6. Mon Repos turtles

The 2016/17 Mon Repos turtle season saw a record crowd of 30,369 visitors.

It's good news for Mon Repos.

It supports the largest concentration of nesting marine turtles on the eastern Australian mainland and has the most significant loggerhead turtle nesting population in the South Pacific region.

The success of nesting and hatching turtles at Mon Repos is critical for the survival of the endangered loggerhead turtle.

Work on the gas pipeline at the Bundaberg Port. Craig Warhurst

7. Bundaberg Gas Pipeline

The 28km Bundaberg Port Gas Pipeline, commissioned in March, will enhance Bundaberg's attractiveness as a destination for business and industry looking to expand and invest.

The State Government has invested $19.8 million to build the pipeline, which created local jobs (around 60% were local workers) and is set to boost the region's economy for years to come.

The gas pipeline has five offtake points and the capacity to meet future demand from new business and industry in the region.

Baltimore Port Marina, Burnett Heads, Bundaberg Mike Knott BUN130417BALTIMORES7

8. Bundaberg State Development Area

The development area (SDA) around the Port of Bundaberg, including land near the port on the eastern side of the Burnett River as well as agricultural and rural land on the river's western side, was created in February.

The 6000ha industrial precinct will allow business and industry in the area to speed up government approvals and get industrial development moving around the port, boosting economic growth for the Wide Bay area.

The Bundaberg SDA will allow best practice land use planning and development assessment, as well as greater certainty for investors and proponents.

The SDA will also concentrate industrial development in a well serviced area, and minimising impacts on the surrounding community and the environment.

Future development in the SDA will be driven by market demand, however the area is expected to accommodate regionally significant industry and infrastructure development, as well as port-related uses.

BUSY PICKING: Abbotsleigh Citrus is right in the middle of the busiest time of the year for picking mandarins.Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN260416MAND12

9. Citrus booming

Innovation and collaboration are driving massive growth in Queensland's citrus industry - and there's no better place to grow the juicy fruit than our region.

Exports jumped in value by 30% last year to $67 million across the state, and Bundaberg, Gayndah and Mundubbera lead the way.

At Wallaville farm Abbotsleigh Citrus, recently taken over by produce giant Nutrano, managing partner Michael McMahon said 3500 tonnes of mandarins, lemons and oranges travelled through the packing shed last year.

The farm exports to places including China, Thailand, Indonesia and the Middle East and this year they hope to make inroads in the Philippines.

Mr McMahon said the export growth was thanks to a culture of teamwork, rather than competition, across the industry.

Block of land for sale on Miller St at Bargara.

10. Land sale growth

The Wide Bay-Burnett has been named as having the second-best land sale growth in the state and the fourth best growth in the country.

It's an indication the region may be in for a residential building boom, according to Housing Industry Association senior economist Shane Garrett.

The figures were compiled from data comparing the final quarters of 2015 and 2016.

TAKING SHAPE: Tonnes of materials are being used at The Knauf Plasterboard Factory at Port Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN150317KNAU16

11. Knauf Plasterboard

Knauf Australia is building a $70 million plasterboard manufacturing facility near Bundaberg.

Knauf began constructing the factory in early 2016, creating 60 jobs in the region, and around 70 when full production is reached in two years.

FESTIVE FLAVOURS: Rena Dang samples the new Spiced Ginger Beer from Bundaberg Brewed Drinks. Mike Knott BUN281116SPICED2

12. Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

Last year, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks struck a deal to supply 1000 stores across America with their delicious concoctions.

The company also opened an international administration office in Targo St.

"United States is booming at the present stage and we believe the USA will be our largest international market this financial year and we finished on a record note last financial year,"CEO John McLean told the NewsMail last July.

Most recently, the company announced that its ginger beer had become the top selling ginger beer in California and the third best overall seller in the United States.

The ex-HMAS Tobruk arrives in the Port of Bundaberg as thousands of people lined the river to welcome the navy ship. Craig Warhurst

13. HMAS Tobruk

The ex-HMAS Tobruk dive site will provide a unique experience for divers, attracting tourists from around the world to the Fraser and Bundaberg coasts.

In April, the Queensland Government opened Expressions of Interest for proposals for a $10.25 million project to prepare and scuttle the ex-HMAS Tobruk off Hervey Bay.

The project, being run in partnership with Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Regional councils, will support an estimated 50 new local jobs and when completed, the dive site is also expected to generate significant spending and flow-on economic benefits to major hubs such as Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

The Department of Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports recently assisted in securing a $325,000 contract for dredging works for the area within the Bundaberg Port Marina to provide access for the ex-HMAS Tobruk.

More similar images find here: AdamRadosavljevic

14. Financial incentives

The State Government has allocated $15 million to the Bundaberg Wide Bay region to co-fund necessary infrastructure through the Building our Regions program in the past two years.

This included $10 million for Stages 1 and 2 of the Bundaberg Multi-use Sports and Community Centre and $5 million for the Stage1A Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The $14.5 million multi-use sports and community centre at Civic St is the city's new central evacuation centre and hub for year-round fun and fitness.Stage One of the purpose-built centre opened in April.

Two Bundaberg projects are shortlisted for funding under the next round of BOR - Bundaberg Aviation Precinct ($1.2 million) and Burnett Heads Town Centre Redevelopment ($2.9million).