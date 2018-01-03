18 things that happened in Bundaberg in 1918

The Bundaberg Fire Station which was built where council offices now stand. It first opened in January 1918.

The Bundaberg Fire Station which was built where council offices now stand. It first opened in January 1918.

FROM big prawns on show to the thrilling purchase of new cars, there was plenty of news making headlines in 1918 - 100 years ago.

Huge prawn on show

On view in the shop window of Mr Nosh Smith, Bourbon Street, was a prawn of enormous growth.

It was caught in an ordinary fish net at Skyringville, and measured 13 inches (33cm) in length with feelers of 4 feet (1.22m) in length.

It is believed to be the largest prawn caught in the Burnett.

Officials raid parcels

Quite a sensation was created at the Bundaberg Railway Station on a Saturday afternoon by the railway officials making a raid on parcels and "luggage” of the passengers.

As a result a large amount of "goods” was discovered that was liable to be paid for as parcels, in amounts equal to the sums paid on freight.

Old man falls ill

Mr John Connelly, the "father of Gayndah” was reported on February 8 to be lying in an unconscious condition, and his illness was causing some alarm.

Mt Connelly was in his 102nd year.

Interest in collection

The magnificent collection of shells made during a whole lifetime by the late Dr Thomas May, was one of great interest and untold value embracing some thousands of species, and was on a scale that was not exceeded, and probably not approached in private ownership elsewhere in Queensland, if in the Commonwealth.

The collection was donated to the Brisbane Museum after Dr May's death in 1916.

New car purchase

Mr A Lovgreen of Burnett Heads has purchased the latest single-seater Overland model motor car, having an Australian built body.

The car obtained through Mr FW Nissen, has a nobby appearance and will grace the Burnett Heads Road, along which its owner was expected to use it frequently.

Blackout hits town

Considerable inconvenience was caused on a Saturday evening owing to the failure of the electric light which plunged the town into darkness for upwards of an hour.

The incident happened at 6.30pm while the evening meal was being partaken of at the various establishments.

The business houses were also in full swing, and in consequence business was temporarily suspended, and candles were brought into use.

Poultry goes missing

Ten fowls were missing after an overnight raid upon the roost at Mr W Blaikie's West Bundaberg residence.

At a camp in the bush, police recovered two of the fowls, and a quantity of feathers revealing the fate of the other "chooks”.

An arrest also was effected.

Residents complain

At the City Council meeting a petition from residents was received, complaining about the undesirable persons who loiter about the streets, particularly in quiet and secluded places, to the

annoyance of respectable people.

The matter was referred to the police department for action.

New award gazetted

The shop assistants award which governs Bundaberg was gazetted, and it stipulated that shops shall not open at night time, nor on Saturday afternoons.

However in the case of Bundaberg, provision exists for the taking of a poll as to which half-day shall be observed as a holiday.

Mice a plague

Mice were so plentiful in Bundaberg, that they were fast becoming a plague.

Quite a diversion was occasioned on a Saturday night opposite a grocer's shop window in Bourbong Street.

Dozens of mice were seen playing about among the tinned goods on view in the window.

Show dates fixed

The schedules of the show were made available for distribution.

The show date was fixed for May 29, 30 and 31.

For some years the farming community complained that the show was held at the wrong time since they were too busy to attend during crushing season.

The date was changed to before crushing and it was hoped the farmers could meet the Show Committee in a most generous spirit.

Shoppers caught out

Shops closed for the first time on a Saturday night and despite the notice given, considerable disappointment prevailed among intending purchasers, who overlooked the new innovation, and on their arrival

in town found the shops closed.

Spate of bike thefts

Quite a number of bicycles, with lamps, and accessories, were recently been stolen in Bundaberg.

In fact so frequent had become the thefts it was deemed unsafe to leave such vehicles out of sight even for a brief space of time.

Plan to buy gun

At a council meeting it was resolved that an effort be made to raise 200 pounds in order to purchase a machine gun to be presented to the Empire.

The only condition attached being "that it should be manned by a Bundaberg soldier.”

Corpse found in river

The dead body of a man was observed floating down the river below the wharves.

On recovery the body was found to be in an advanced state of decomposition and had apparently been in the water for about four days.

A post mortem revealed no suspicion of foul play, but a case of determined suicide evidenced by the deceased's pockets being full of stones as was the inside of his shirt.

The deceased was identified as Alexander MacIntosh, about 67 years of age, who had been in the district for many years.

Council renames streets

As there were a number of streets in Bundaberg with similar names, the city council re-named them as follows:

Burnett street has become Skyring Street

Mary Street - Elizabeth Street

Creek Street - Kendall Street

Adam Street - Faldt Street,

Creek Street (from Crescent Street) - Fleming Street.

Call to favour locals

It had been clearly demonstrated that quite a large number of men come from the southern states to Bundaberg for the sugar season - and earn large amounts of money, taking practically the whole of their earnings away at the end of the year.

As a rule they bring with them sufficiency of clothes, boots, etc. for the season and spend little or nothing of their earnings here.

It is not uncommon for workers to transfer sums amounting to 80 or 100 pounds and even more when they conclude work here.

Of course the men do their work and have a perfect right to take their earnings where they choose.

But it has been suggested that businessmen and others could do much from a local standpoint by advocating that work should be given as much as possible to local men.

Road criticised

The Bundaberg to Maryborough road, according to motorists, was one of the worst in Queensland, especially on the Howard side of the Isis, where it is practically impassable.

At a meeting of the Woongarra Shire Council, Cr Skyring said it was the worst road he had ever passed over.

The matter would be taken up with the Chamber of Commerce.