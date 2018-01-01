18 reasons Bundy is set to boom in 2018

FUTURE IS HERE: Design consultant Hassell has won the tender for the CBD revitalisation project after it wowed councillors and the CBD Reference Group with its vision.Photo Contributed

BUNDABERG'S future is looking bright in 2018 with already hundreds of millions of dollars worth of development approved.

The NewsMail highlights 18 game-changers for the region this coming year that will inject funds and jobs into the community, but there are plenty more on the drawing board.

1 A SOLAR farm that can power 30-35,000 homes will be built. Australian developer of utility scale solar projects, Esco Pacific, plans to build an 85-megawatt site, expected to generate 168 gigawatt hours a year.

The project, to cost $130-$150 million and cover about 175 hectares, will be on flat cattle grazing and cropping land south-east of the Isis River, near the Bruce Hwy.

2 THE Tobruk dive site should become a reality this year with the sinking of the vessel planned for late in the year.

The Tobruk is a $10-million project in partnership with Bundaberg and Fraser Coast regional councils to create an artificial reef and world-class dive site.

It is estimated it will bring in $5 million in tourism to the region each year.

3 Work should start on the Pacific Tugs development at the port this year.

The $35 million project will have Pacific Tug develop and operate the site, which once completed will create 100 full-time jobs, such as auto mechanics and diesel fitters.

The facility will house heavy equipment including a crane that can lift navy vessels, allowing the port to attract naval contracts.

4 WORK is also planned to start on the much- awaited Bundaberg CBD upgrade this year.

The council has awarded the $1.589 million design contract to Hassell Ltd and construction on the $16 million project should start in 2018.

5 BURNETT Heads main street will also be upgraded this year.

Zunker St will be redesigned to include include wider footpaths, landscaping, on-street car parking, public art, disabled parking spaces and smart technology. .

Nearly $11 million will transform the seaside village's ageing CBD into a vibrant, modern tourism hot spot.

6 STAGE 2 of the Multiplex will be the first project completed in 2018.

Local contractor Murchie Constructions will hand over the building to the council in time for the Australia Day activities on January 26.

This represents a $32 million project that attracted funding from the state.

7 WORK will soon begin on a $18 million biorefinery project in Bundaberg.

Utilitas will move to the Bundaberg East Sewerage Treatment Plant site and convert waste from the nearby Bundaberg Rum Distillery into green electricity for return to the distillery, and biocrude. The project is expected to create about 30 jobs.

8 THE largest infrastructure project undertaken by Bundaberg Regional Council will become operational this year.

The $71million Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant should be finished in November, paving the way for development on the coast.

9 TOURISM will receive a boost in 2018 with the construction of a $10 million turtle centre at Mon Repos.

10 A MARATHON track, a turtle trail, an upgraded intersection and an environmentally friendly design are all part of a $70 million Headlands development taking shape.

Developer Bill Moorehead plans to develop 36.9ha into more than 328 residential lots between Bargara and Innes Park.

11 CHINA'S insatiable love for macadamias is behind a Bundaberg company's $11.7 million expansion plan.

Macadamias Australia director Trevor Steinhardt is planning an $11.7 million expansion of the company's Bundaberg factory and retail outlet to create more than 100 jobs.

12 THE first major apartment block in Bargara for almost a decade - with 25 apartments, 12 ground-floor shops and a restaurant and cafe with ocean views - will be built on the corner of Bauer and See Sts.

13 ALREADY under construction, the second Stage 2 of the IWC should open later this year. The $15 million health facility will help create hundreds of jobs for Bundaberg.

14 LAND on the edge of the State Development Area will be converted into a solar farm to power up energy- hungry businesses.

Project Brainstorm chief executive officer Luciano Giangiordano is behind the development which will have 12,000 solar panels built.

15 AN aviation and aerospace precinct will be built at the airport after a $2 million grant from the State Government. The move is aimed at expanding industry near the Bundaberg airport.

16 WORK is to finish on a $2 million, 289-bed accommodation complex in Gin Gin this year.

The backpackers will be a "world-class" facility catering to "both Australian and international backpackers".

17 BARGARA sports club Sand Hills has a massive $8 million plan to make over the clubhouse.

Plans include a new bar, restaurant and gaming room as it seeks to establish itself as the premier licensed venue at the coastal suburb.

18 WIND turbine-powered five-storey development featuring short-term accommodation and a restaurant has been planned for Bundaberg.

The multi-million development is on two lots at the rear of KFC and the Caltex Service Station at Quay St.