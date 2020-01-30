18 North Burnett drug and drink-drivers named

DRIVERS NAMED: We’ve compiled a list of those drug and drink drivers who have gone through Gayndah court in the past year. Picture: File

THE Central and North Burnett Times and the Queensland Police Service will be joining forces to tackle the widespread problem of drink and drug-driving.

We have devised a list of the drink and drug-drivers that have gone through Gayndah Magistrates Court in the past year, with a report starting monthly of those found guilty of these offences.

This monthly list will endeavour to act as a deterrent for those putting others at risk by drink and drug-driving in our region.

If you would like to read the full story, click on the name.

Douglas Harvey was caught drug-driving on February 14.

Harvey was fined $350 for failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe, with no conviction recorded.

He was fined $1200 for driving under the influence of drugs, and his licence was suspended for nine months.

Trevor Mark Boulton was charged with driving while having a relevant drug present in his system.

He was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Ian Bish was caught drug-driving twice on February 1 and 4, testing positive for methylamphetamine and THC.

He was fined $600 for the first offence and $800 for the second, and his licence was suspended for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

Kelvin Wiley was caught driving a motor vehicle over the middle alcohol limit.

He was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified for driving for one month.

Danielle Louise Cork was arrested for driving under the influence of an illicit drug, and a string of other driving offences.

She was fined $400 for the drug-driving charge, and had her licence suspended for two months.

Michael Jason Harris was caught drink-driving after blowing 0.096 roadside.

He was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

John Edward Muller was charged with mid-range drink-driving after blowing 0.129 roadside.

He was fined $600, disqualified from driving for five months and had a conviction recorded.

Simon Lee Peakwas caught drug-driving on September 4 2019.

He tested positive for methylamphetamine and THC roadside.

He was convicted and fined $800, and disqualified from driving for six months.

Cameron Gimm was caught drug-driving with methylamphetamine in his system.

He was convicted, fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Cameron Paul Mailmanwas caught driving in October under the influence of methylamphetamine and THC, while driving on a disqualified licence.

On the drug-driving charge, he was convicted, fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Harley James Theodore Hilton Gee was charged with driving while having a relevant drug in his system.

He was convicted, fined $600 and disqualified from driving for two months.

John Lionel Krienkewas caught mid-range drink-driving on September 27 after blowing 0.135 roadside.

He was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $900.

Kenneth John Mogg was caught driving while over the no-alcohol limit on a provisional licence.

He was convicted, fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months.

James John Weston tested positive roadside for methylamphetamine and THC on October 23.

He was disqualified from driving for one month, fined $300 and convicted.

Kalon Arthur Driver was caught drug-driving on October 21, testing positive for methylamphetamine and THC roadside.

He was convicted, fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Timothy Richard John Green tested positive for THC roadside on October 22.

He was disqualified from driving for one month, fined $400 and convicted.

Guy Daniel Mullholland was caught drink-driving on November 14, blowing 0.063 roadside.

He was convicted, fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Terri Leanne Molloy was caught drink-driving on November 13 and blew 0.056 roadside.

She was fined $300, convicted and disqualified from driving for one month.