Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boy, 17, killed, 15yo girl airlifted in 'stolen car' crash

13th Dec 2019 5:05 AM | Updated: 6:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl airlifted after a single vehicle crash in Central Queensland overnight.

Police are investigating the fatal car crash in Blackwater.

Preliminary investigations indicate, around 11.15pm, a car was involved in a single vehicle crash on Columba Access Rd.

There were two people in the car. 

The 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was transported to Blackwater Hospital and then to Rockhampton Hospital by helicopter.

The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening from the car park of a hotel on Railway St.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. Anyone in the area with dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
blackwater editors picks emerald fatal crash
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blackburn: Deal should be a key focus

        premium_icon Blackburn: Deal should be a key focus

        News Cr Helen Blackburn, a mayoral candidate in next year’s local government election, said the council should be doing more to ensure the regional deal works out.

        • 13th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        RSL president questions club contributions

        premium_icon RSL president questions club contributions

        News RSL Sub-Branch president Joseph Ellul has questioned the extent to which the...

        • 13th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Albanese: no reason why Feds can’t get on with regional deal

        premium_icon Albanese: no reason why Feds can’t get on with regional deal

        News Labor Leader Anthony Albanese said there was nothing stopping the Federal...

        • 13th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Carols brings Bundy some Christmas cheer

        premium_icon Carols brings Bundy some Christmas cheer

        News Christmas cheer is upon us as Bundaberg Brewed Drinks brings Carols by Candlelight...

        • 13th Dec 2019 5:00 AM